New Zealand vs England: T20 vice-captain Sam Billings happy to be ‘recognised as developing leader’

English cricketer Sam Billings, who was announced as vice-captain for their upcoming T20 tour to New Zealand, is happy to get ‘some recognition’ but feels he is a batsman first and captaincy is ‘an added bonus’.

“It’s great to get some recognition and it’s a huge honour,” Billings was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying. “It’s a great opportunity to be recognised as a developing leader. And there’s an element of personal development about it, too.

“I captained the England Lions last winter and my county for the last two years. Eoin gave me a call a couple of weeks ago and said he’d love me to do it. I suppose he must see something in me. I’m looking forward to learning form him and implanting what I’ve done at Kent.

Taking responsibility for himself as well as the team, Billings added, “But I’m in the side as a batsman first and foremost and then as a keeper. You have to be able to perform at that top level consistently in those roles firstly. The captaincy is an added bonus and one I really enjoy. It makes you take responsibility for yourself and other guys.”

With focus on T20 World Cup in Australia a year later, Billings said, “One great thing that’s been created around this group it that’s it’s so easy for people to come in and express themselves,” he said. “You’re encouraged to play the way that got you here. Tom Banton, for example, had a brilliant summer and will be encouraged to play exactly as he has been. Pat Brown is another with a few tricks up his sleeve who has impressed over the last couple of years. It’s great that we’ve that culture where people can really go in and excel.

“I’ve been on the fringes for the last four or five years. I’ve made some performances along the way, but we have such depth in our squad in terms of batsmen and keepers. The last innings I played was that 87 in the West Indies. But then I got injured and missed a lot of the year. So even though that innings in the West Indies was a long time ago, it’s about continuing that momentum in an England shirt. For me, it’s about enjoying it and it’s good to be back playing. The injury has given me some perspective. I just have to make the most out of every opportunity. For me, as a player, my focus is on being in that T20 World Cup squad,” he added.

New Zealand T20 squad: Tim Southee (captain), Trent Boult (games four and five), Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson (games one, two and three), Martin Guptill, Scott Kuggeleijn, Daryl Mitchell, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wicketkeeper), Ish Sodhi, Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner

England T20 squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Pat Brown, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Lewis Gregory, Chris Jordan, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, James Vince