New Zealand vs England: Joe Root shrugs off identity crisis with unbeaten century

Only days after admitting to something of an identity crisis in Ben Stokes’ England setup, former captain Joe Root can now rest easy after a brilliant, unbeaten century in the second test against New Zealand.

Having shared in a 302-run stand with fellow Yorkshireman Harry Brook, Root went on with the job after the dynamic rookie was dismissed for 186 early on day two at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

Root was 153 not out when Stokes declared England’s first innings closed at an imposing 435 for eight.

England have won 10 of their past 11 tests since Stokes replaced Root as captain and are on target for another victory after New Zealand collapsed to be 138 for seven, with rain halting play early on day two.

Root helped kick off England’s sparkling run under Stokes by scoring a mountain of runs against New Zealand and India in the home summer.

However, he feared he was not pulling his weight after a relatively lean run against South Africa and away to Pakistan.

“I’ve just got to find out what sits best for me and it’s going to take some time,” Root said after scoring 14 and 57 in the first test win over New Zealand at Mount Maunganui.

“If I’m being brutally honest, there was the initial relief of coming out of the captaincy and now I’m just trying to find out what my role is within this team.”

It was a surprising comment coming from one of England’s greatest batsmen after his 128th test.

Yet, such are the standards of the 32-year-old Yorkshireman, invariably his own harshest critic.

England’s attacking ‘Bazball’ revolution under Stokes and head coach Brendon ‘Baz’ McCullum has been a game-changer for both the team and the format.

Root may have wondered how he fit in the new paradigm.

While by no means a plodding batsman, he is unlikely to ever be described ‘swashbuckling’ like some of his harder hitting team mates.

Such concerns may no longer bother him, though, after his majestic 224-ball knock featuring 10 fours and three sixes at the Basin Reserve on Saturday.

“I might not have explained it exactly as I’d like to the other day,” he told reporters.

“I kind of know I have a very good understanding of what my role is.

“But I felt like in that situation (today), I found a very good tempo to manage those conditions.”

Root was dismissed in the first test with a botched reverse ramp, a shot that seemed out of character.

Yet in Wellington he has used it to great effect, hitting a six off Tim Southee early in the morning and then another four off the paceman-captain to push England past 400.

Root paid credit to the red-hot Brook for making his life easier by putting pressure on the bowlers with an incredible strike-rate.

“He’s almost playing on a different planet,” he said.

“I felt like I had the best seat in the house yesterday.”