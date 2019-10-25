New Zealand vs England: 1st T20I to be fundraiser for Christchurch terror attack victims

England will begin their preparations for T20 World Cup with a five-match T20I series against New Zealand. The Eoin Morgan-led English side will play their first T20I of the tour at Hagley Oval, Christchurch on November 1, which will be a fundraiser for the victims of the Christchurch terror attacks in March 2019.

The South Island city was the scene of the worst mass shooting in modern New Zealand history on March 15, when a man allegedly opened fire at two mosques while live-streaming his actions on social media.

The BlackCaps skipper Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the T20I series due to a hip injury. Tim Southee will continue to lead the side in his absence.

“We’ve been monitoring the injury for a while now and it’s the same issue that ruled him out of the final Test against Bangladesh back in March,” New Zealand coach Gary Stead told the NZC website

“It’s disappointing timing for Kane at the start of an exciting Kiwi summer, but we feel it’s the right decision with a busy season ahead.”

Sam Billings has been included in the T20I squad and named as vice-captain ahead of the series. Tom Banton, Pat Brown, Matt Parkinson, Lewis Gregory and Saqib Mahmood are set to make their T20I debut. Only one new face in the Kiwi side, Blair Tickner expected to make his debut in the format.

New Zealand T20 squad: Tim Southee (captain), Trent Boult (games four and five), Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson (games one, two and three), Martin Guptill, Scott Kuggeleijn, Daryl Mitchell, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wicketkeeper), Ish Sodhi, Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner

England T20 squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Pat Brown, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Lewis Gregory, Chris Jordan, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, James Vince