New Zealand vs Canada LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Black Caps eye Super 8 qualification vs CAN in Chennai; Toss, Playing XI updates

New Zealand vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026 Live Cricket Score Updates: After receiving a proper thrashing at the hands of South Africa, New Zealand will look to get back to winning ways in order to confirm their Super 8 qualification when they take on Canada in the T20 World Cup 2026 Group D game at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday.

New Zealand vs Canada T20 World Cup – Live Cricket Score, Full Scorecard: Follow Here

New Zealand lost to South Africa by seven wickets after winning two fairly one-sided games against Afghanistan and the United Arab Emirates. A win over Dilpreet Bajwa’s Canada will take Mitch Santner’s New Zealand to six points from four games, enough to go through to the next stage.

Afghanistan will have a keen eye on the result, as a loss for New Zealand — even though highly unlikely — will keep them in contention for the Super 8.

For Canada, who got off to a poor start with losses to South Africa and the United Arab Emirates, the game against the Kiwis will be a test of their skills as they play for pride and hope to register their first win and first points in this event.

NZ vs CAN, T20 World Cup 2026 Squads

New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Devon Conway, Cole McConchie.

Canada: Yuvraj Samra, Dilpreet Bajwa (c), Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Harsh Thaker, Shreyas Movva (wk), Jaskaran Singh, Saad Bin Zafar, Dilon Heyliger, Kaleem Sana, Ansh Patel, Ravinderpal Singh, Kanwarpal Tathgur, Ajayveer Hundal, Shivam Sharma.

SCROLL DOWN TO FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES OF NEW ZEALAND VS CANADA T20 WORLD CUP MATCH:

Live Updates Feb 17, 2026 08:32 AM IST NZ vs CAN, T20 World Cup LIVE: There has been some churn in the Black Caps camp. Cole McConchie has been named as a replacement for Michael Bracewell in the New Zealand squad. Bracewell leaves the squad after picking up an injury while carrying out support duties. Also out is pacer Lockie Ferguson departed for home for the birth of him and his wife’s first child. This will not mean the end of the tournament for Ferguson: should the Black Caps secure tournament progression and Ferguson is clear to return to the sub-continent in time. Feb 17, 2026 08:27 AM IST HOLA Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the New Zealand vs Canada game from Group D, where the Black Caps could secure their spot in the Super 8 with a win over bottom-placed Canada.