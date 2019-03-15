New Zealand mosque shooting: New Zealand vs Bangladesh third Test cancelled

The third Test between New Zealand and Bangladesh, scheduled to be be played at the Hagley Oval starting March 16, has been cancelled following the mass shooting on Friday. The decision to cancel the third Test was taken jointly by New Zealand Cricket (NZC) and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) following the deadly attack which left multiple dead.

Few members of the Bangladesh cricket team were near the mosque when the attack took place. They were able to escape unhurt, it was confirmed later, with all members of both teams accounted for. Christchurch was placed in a lockdown following the attack.

New Zealand cricket said in a tweet, “Our heartfelt condolences go out to the families and friends of those affected by the shocking situation in Christchurch. A joint decision between NZC and the @BCBtigers has been made to cancel the Hagley Oval Test. Again both teams and support staff groups are safe.”

As per reports, the squad, along with the traveling media personnel attended the Friday prayers at the mosque, which is near the Hagley Oval Stadium. “They were on the bus, which was just pulling up to the mosque when the shooting begun,” said Mario Villavarayen, strength and conditioning coach of the Bangladesh cricket team, to Reuters in a message. “They are shaken but good.”

Entire team got saved from active shooters!!! Frightening experience and please keep us in your prayers #christchurchMosqueAttack — Tamim Iqbal Khan (@TamimOfficial28) 15 March 2019

ESPNCricinfo’s correspodent tweeted the video of the Bangladesh cricket team members hurrying through the Hagley Park back to safety.

Bangladesh team escaped from a mosque near Hagley Park where there were active shooters. They ran back through Hagley Park back to the Oval. pic.twitter.com/VtkqSrljjV — Mohammad Isam (@Isam84) 15 March 2019

Even though the players returned unscathed, they were mentally scarred with Mushfiqur Rahim and Tamim Iqbal taking to Twitter to express their shock and asking to pray for their safety. “Alhamdulillah Allah save us today while shooting in Christchurch in the mosque…we r extremely lucky…never want to see this things happen again….pray for us,” tweeted Rahim.

Alhamdulillah Allah save us today while shooting in Christchurch in the mosque…we r extremely lucky…never want to see this things happen again….pray for us — Mushfiqur Rahim (@mushfiqur15) 15 March 2019

New Zealand’s Jimmy Neesham described the act as ‘disgusting’ and was ‘saddened’ with the events unfolding in Christchurch.

For so long I’ve watched world events from afar and naively thought we were somehow different in our little corner of the world, somehow safe. Today is a terrible day. Disgusted and saddened doesn’t begin to describe it. — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) 15 March 2019

Elsewhere, Harsha Bhogle, R Ashwin and VVS Laxman condemned the attacks and were relieved with Bangladesh cricket team coming out unhurt.

And condolences to the innocent who lost lives. The world gets increasingly divided. https://t.co/cgmbTSKf30 — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 15 March 2019

There is no place that’s safe for humanity because human beings are the biggest threat to this planet. #christchurchshooting — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) 15 March 2019

Very shocked to hear about the shooting at Christchurch in New Zealand. Thoughts with the affected families. — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 15, 2019

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called it an “unprecedented act of violence”. “Clearly, what has happened here is an extraordinary and unprecedented act of violence. Many of those who will have been directly affected by this shooting may be migrants to New Zealand, they may even be refugees here,” she PM said in a media briefing.