New Zealand vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch?

It was announced by the broadcaster - and tweeted by New Zealand Cricket - that Bangladesh would be chasing 148 in 17 overs, before umpires halted play after 9 balls and the match referee announced the target was 170. (Twitter/BlackCaps)

New Zealand vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I Live Cricket Streaming: Bangladesh play for pride against New Zealand on Thursday after already losing the three-match T20I series 2-0.

New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 28 runs in the rain-affected second Twenty20 and took a winning 2-0 lead in the three-match series on Tuesday. Sent in by Bangladesh, New Zealand was 173-5 in the 18th over when its innings was cut short by rain. Bangladesh was set a revised winning target of 170 from 16 overs under the Duckworth Lewis system and finished 142-7.

The series win was New Zealand’s seventh at home this season; four of those were in T20s, two in tests, and one in one-day internationals.

When and what time will New Zealand vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I begin?

The New Zealand vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I will begin at 11:30 AM IST on April 1, Thursday.

Where will New Zealand vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I take place?

The New Zealand vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I will take place at Eden Park in Auckland.

Which channel will telecast New Zealand vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I in India?

The New Zealand vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I will not have a live telecast in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the New Zealand vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I?

The New Zealand vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I can be streamed live on FanCode App.

New Zealand Squad: Martin Guptill, Devon Conway (w), Finn Allen, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tim Southee (c), Ish Sodhi, Todd Astle, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Hamish Bennett

Bangladesh Squad: Liton Das, Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Afif Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim (w), Mahmudullah (c), Mohammad Mithun, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Al-Amin Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam