New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch?

New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I Live Streaming: The match will be held in Napier. (Twitter/ICC)

New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I Live Cricket Streaming: New Zealand will take on Bangladesh in the second T20I of the ongoing series in Napier on Tuesday.

Bangladesh, wearing a battered look from their recent chastening in the ODI series, slumped to yet another defeat in the series opener on Sunday. Devon Conway’s unbeaten 92-run knock followed by a sublime bowling performance by Ish Sodhi propelled New Zealand to a massive 66-run win in the first T20I. Going by the hosts’ form and confidence, New Zealand look set to clinch an unprecedented ninth consecutive home series.

When and what time will New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I begin?

The New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I will begin at 11:30 AM IST on March 30, Tuesday.

Where will New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I take place?

The New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I will take place at McLean Park in Napier.

Which channel will telecast New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I in India?

The New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I will not have a live telecast in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I?

The New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I can be streamed live on FanCode App.

New Zealand Squad: Martin Guptill, Devon Conway (w), Finn Allen, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tim Southee (c), Ish Sodhi, Todd Astle, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Hamish Bennett

Bangladesh Squad: Liton Das, Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Afif Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim (w), Mahmudullah (c), Mohammad Mithun, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Al-Amin Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam