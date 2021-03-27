New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st T20 Live Streaming: When and where to watch

New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st T20 Live Cricket Streaming: Bangladesh, wearing a battered look from their recent chastening in the ODI series, will look to give a better account of themselves in the T20I series that begins in New Zealand from Sunday. Captain Tamim Iqbal said the ODI side was “going nowhere” and the side can go nowhere but up in the 20-over series from their humiliation in the 50-over matches. New Zealand have given rest to several frontline players but still look capable of continuing their great run in the tour and in the T20Is in general.

When and what time will New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st T20I begin?

New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st T20I will begin at 6:30 AM IST on Sunday (March 28). The toss will take place at 6:00 AM IST.

Which channel will telecast New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st T20I in India?

The New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st T20I will not have a live telecast in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st T20I?

New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st T20I can be streamed live on FanCode App.

Squads

New Zealand Squad: Martin Guptill, Devon Conway(w), Finn Allen, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tim Southee(c), Ish Sodhi, Todd Astle, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Hamish Bennett

Bangladesh Squad: Liton Das, Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Afif Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah(c), Mohammad Mithun, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Al-Amin Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam