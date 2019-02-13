Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st ODI Highlights: New Zealand win by eight wicketshttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/new-zealand-vs-bangladesh-1st-odi-live-cricket-score-online-nz-vs-ban-live-score-5581146/
Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st ODI Highlights: New Zealand win by eight wickets
Bangladesh vs New Zealand, Ban vs NZ 1st ODI Highlights: Bangladesh went down in the first ODI by eight wickets to trail the three-match series 1-0.
Ban vs NZ 1st ODI Highlights: Martin Guptill slammed a century as New Zealand eased to an eight-wicket win over Bangladesh on Wednesday in the first of three ODI to take 1-0 lead. Bangladesh was bowled out for 232 in 48.5 overs after batting first on winning the toss. New Zealand surpassed that total at 233/2 with 33 balls to spare.
Guptill slammed a confident, match-winning century from 116 balls which included eight boundaries and four sixes. While his selection might have been automatic in the past, Guptill was under pressure after a recent run of low scores.
Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019McLean Park, Napier 14 February 2019
New Zealand 233/2 (44.3)
vs
Bangladesh 232 (48.5)
Match Ended ( Day - 1st ODI ) New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets
Ban vs NZ 1st ODI Highlights:
NEW ZEALAND WIN
New Zealand beat Bangladesh in the first ODI by eight wickets to take 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Martin Guptill's unbeaten 117 and a half-century from Henry Nicholls ensure that the hosts easily chase down Bangladesh's 232.
WICKET! Santner breaks the eight-wicket stand of 84 runs as Saifuddin departs for 41. This is the third wicket for Santner. BAN are 215/8
BAN cross 200
Visitors Bangladesh cross the 200-run mark soon after Mithun's half-century. 5 penalty runs have been imposed against New Zealand as Latham misfields and the ball hits his helmet
Mithun half-century
Mohammad Mithun brings up his third ODI fifty to help the visitors fightback. He ensured Bangladesh aren't bowled out for a low score! BAN are 181/7 after 40 overs.
BAN bring up 150
Bangladesh bring up 150 with a loss of seven wickets in Napier. Mohammad Mithun 37 (55b), Mohammad Saifuddin 5.
30 overs up
After 30 overs, Bangladesh are 135/7. Mithun (27*) and Saifuddin (0) are at the crease.
WICKET
WICKET! Right when a partnership could be seen building, Mehidy Hasan departs for 26 as BAN are 131/7 after 29 overs.
Big trouble for BAN
Bangladesh bring up their 100 but at the cost of another crucial wicket. The visitors have lost Sabbir Rahman and they are reduced to 102/6 in 23 overs.
Gone
Lockie Ferguson angles one in and catches the edge of Mahmudullah's bat right after drinks break. Sharp chance taken by Ross Taylor on the second grab. Bangladesh 73/5 after 19 overs.
Bangladesh bring up 50
The visitors cross the 50-run mark with a loss of four wickets. Boult and Henry on fire early in Napier with four wickets between them in the first 10-over PP. Bangladesh 50/4
OUT
Matt Henry gets the second wicket of the day as he clean bowls Liton. Bangladesh in early trouble at 19/2 after five overs.
WICKET
Great start for the hosts as Trent Boult strikes with his second ball! A lethal out-swinger takes Tamim's outside edge through to Latham. Bangladesh 9/1 after three overs.
Match underway
And the first ODI of the three-match series in New Zealand is underway. Stay tuned for live updates.
Pitch
Captain Mashrafe Murtaza said the pitch looked a ``nice, decent'' strip for batting, while New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson said the surface had less grass than the one on which they played India earlier this month.
Toss
Bangladesh won the toss Wednesday and chose to bat in the first of three one-day internationals against New Zealand.
NZ vs Ban LIVE
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of New Zealand vs Bangladesh ODI series. This is the first ODI of the three match ODI series.
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.
Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), Mustafizur Rahman.
