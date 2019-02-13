Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st ODI Highlights: New Zealand win by eight wickets

Ban vs NZ 1st ODI Highlights: Martin Guptill slammed a century as New Zealand eased to an eight-wicket win over Bangladesh on Wednesday in the first of three ODI to take 1-0 lead. Bangladesh was bowled out for 232 in 48.5 overs after batting first on winning the toss. New Zealand surpassed that total at 233/2 with 33 balls to spare.

Guptill slammed a confident, match-winning century from 116 balls which included eight boundaries and four sixes. While his selection might have been automatic in the past, Guptill was under pressure after a recent run of low scores.

Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 McLean Park, Napier 14 February 2019 New Zealand 233/2 (44.3) vs Bangladesh 232 (48.5) Match Ended ( Day - 1st ODI ) New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets