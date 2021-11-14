New Zealand vs Australia T20 World Cup final Prediction: Who said what

New Zealand vs Australia T20 World Cup final Prediction: Two years after an obscure tiebreaker cost Kane Williamson’s squad the 50-over World Cup, New Zealand is lining up for a third straight International Cricket Council tournament final. The New Zealanders have already won a major trophy in the sport’s longest format this year and they’re aiming to add one in the shortest when they take on Australia in Sunday’s Twenty20 World Cup final at Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The New Zealanders have never won a title in one of the ICC’s white-ball World Cups, but have been closer than any runner-up ever. And that’s been the motivation. Playing trans-Tasman rival Australia adds some spice to the occasion.

The toss had been a dominant factor in the eventual results in Dubai with 11 out of 12 games going in favor of teams chasing the targets. New Zealand is the only team that has successfully defended a total at the venue, posting 172 before restricting Scotland’s reply to 156.

Whether a team chase down or the target gets defended, Sunday will see a new T20 World Cup champion. Five countries — India (2007), Pakistan (2009), England (2010), West Indies (2012 and 2016) and Sri Lanka (2014) — have been the past winners.

Predictions:

The BCCI head Sourav Ganguly said, “I feel it is New Zealand’s time in world sport. Australia are a great nation, but they have had a tough time for a while, though they have been a great cricketing country. New Zealand has a lot more guts and character than we see on TV”.

Former English skipper Kevin Pietersen stated, “New Zealand seems to have all bases covered, but I fancy Australia”.

Ex Australian spinner Shane Warne without a doubt opted for Australia to win this final and he is expecting a cracking game between the two teams. Brian Lara took to Twitter and said, “NZ looks like the team to beat, and are my choice for champions”.

Who’s your choice for the new T20 World Cup champion?🏆 Neither team has ever won this title before. For me, NZ looks like the team to beat, & are my choice for champions! May the best team win.#T20WorldCupFinal #ausvsnz #w88

–

Win my signed bats at https://t.co/mxSy58OXLI pic.twitter.com/x3rBgt8L6Q — Brian Lara (@BrianLara) November 14, 2021

Aakash Chopra posted a video on Twitter and said that he is going with Australia.

What are my @betway predictions for tonight’s grand final between #AUSvNZ? Find out in this clip. Watch the full preview here: https://t.co/NT0quxqhMC Checkout Betway here and make your predictions 👇https://t.co/Ax7aEuKlvU pic.twitter.com/a7vvH0Rnvd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 14, 2021

David Hussey also tweeted, “Oz to smack the kiwis tonight” while former South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis hoped that New Zealand would win the finale.

Incorrect! Oz to smack the kiwis tonight. https://t.co/YRdsPwLrg5 — David Hussey (@DavidHussey29) November 14, 2021

“ My heart says that New Zealand will win but my mind says Australia will win”, said the Turbanator Harbhajan Singh.

Kon banega champion tonight? Dil kehta hai NZ aur Dimaag Australia.. https://t.co/47h6SVr6i3 pic.twitter.com/0BiihMa15b — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 14, 2021

Who do you think will win the final tonight?