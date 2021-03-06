New Zealand vs Australia 5th T20 Live Streaming: When and where to watch match live?

New Zealand will take on the visitors Australia in the fifth game of the five-match T20I series. (Source: cricket.com.au Twitter)

New Zealand vs Australia 5th T20 Live Cricket Streaming: Hosts New Zealand and visitors Aussies are all set to lock horns in the fifth T20I of the five-match series today at Wellington.

Australia fought back well in the previous two games after being 0-2 down with skipper Aaron Finch and swashbuckling all-rounder Glenn Maxwell returning to form.

The series now stands at 2-1, while New Zealand will look to seal the series and Australia will look to level the five-match series going into the final encounter on Sunday.

New Zealand vs Australia 5th T20I match details:

When and what time will New Zealand vs Australia 5th T20I match begin?

New Zealand vs Australia 5th T20I match will begin at 4.30 AM IST on Sunday (March 07, 2021). The toss will take place half-an-hour early at 4 AM IST.

Which channel will telecast New Zealand vs Australia 5th T20I match in India?

Unfortunately, New Zealand vs Australia 5th T20I match will not be aired live on any TV channel in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the New Zealand vs Australia 5th T20I match?

New Zealand vs Australia 5th T20I match can be streamed live on FanCode App.

Squads:

New Zealand Squad: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert(w), Kane Williamson(c), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Hamish Bennett, Mark Chapman

Australia Squad: Matthew Wade(w), Aaron Finch(c), Josh Philippe, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Riley Meredith, Jason Behrendorff, Ashton Turner, Ben McDermott, Andrew Tye, D Arcy Short, Daniel Sams, Tanveer Sangha