New Zealand vs Australia 4th T20 Live Streaming: When and where to watch match live?

NZ vs AUS 4th T20I: Hosts are 2-1 in the 5-match T20I series. (Blackcaps/Twitter)

New Zealand vs Australia 4th T20 Live Cricket Streaming: Hosts New Zealand and visitors Aussies are all set to lock horns in the fourth T20I of the five match series today at Wellington.

Australia fought back nicely in the third T20I as skipper Aaron Finch and swashbuckling all-rounder Glenn Maxwell returned to run-scoring forms and blew away the Kiwis in the New Zealand capital. After losing the first two games, the visitors desperately needed a win to stay alive in the series.

The series now stands at 2-1, while New Zealand will look to seal the series and Australia will look to level the five-match series going into the final encounter on Sunday.

New Zealand vs Australia 4th T20I match details:

When and what time will New Zealand vs Australia 4th T20I match begin?

The New Zealand vs Australia 4th T20I match will begin at 11.30 AM IST on Friday (March 05, 2021). The toss will take place half-an-hour early at 11:00 AM IST.

Which channel will telecast New Zealand vs Australia 4th T20I match in India?

Unfortunately, the New Zealand vs Australia 4th T20I match will not be aired live on any TV channel in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the New Zealand vs Australia 4th T20I match?

The New Zealand vs Australia 4th T20I match can be streamed live on FanCode App.

Squads:

NZ XI: Martin Guptil, Tim Seifert (WK), Kane Williamson (C), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.

AUS XI: Matthew Wade (WK), Aaron Finch (C), Josh Philippe, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Riley Meredith.