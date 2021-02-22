scorecardresearch
Monday, February 22, 2021
New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch?

New Zealand vs Australia (NZ vs AUS) 1st T20I Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: The likes of Kyle Jamieson, Trent Boult, and Martin Guptill will be key for the Kiwis to win the five-match series.

By: Sports Desk |
February 22, 2021 10:20:24 am
New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20I Live Streaming. (File)

New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20I Live Cricket Streaming: New Zealand will lock horns with Australia in the first T20I of the five-match series at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Monday. The match is scheduled to begin at 11.30 PM IST.

Ever since Aaron Finch’s side schooled the Kiwis in the shortest format of the sport back in 2018, the Kane Williamson-led unit have made significant progress in T20Is. The likes of Kyle Jamieson, Trent Boult, Tim Seifert, and Martin Guptill will be key for them to win the series. On the other hand, Australia will hope that they can rely on Jhye Richardson, who was recently bought by Punjab Kings for a whooping Rs. 14 crore in the IPL 2021 auction last Thursday.

When will the New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20I begin?

The New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20I will be played on February 22, Monday.

What time will the New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20I begin?

The New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20I will begin at 11.30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 11 AM IST.

Which channel will telecast New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20I in India?

Unfortunately, the New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20I will not be broadcasted on any TV channel in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20I?

The New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20I can be streamed live on FanCode App.

