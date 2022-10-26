New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch NZ vs AFG live

New Zealand vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup 2022 Match Live Streaming Details: New Zealand have tried to move on from thrashing champions Australia in their World Cup opener but are keen to keep the good times rolling against Afghanistan, pace spearhead Trent Boult said on Tuesday. The Black Caps can cement their place at the top of Group 1 in the Super 12’s with a big win over the Afghans in Melbourne on Wednesday after ending an 11-year victory drought away to Australia.

Afghanistan, meanwhile, lost a low-scoring game by five wickets to England in their first Super 12 match in Perth but their spinners, led by all-rounder Rashid Khan, proved a handful for Jos Buttler’s batsmen.

New Zealand vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup 2022 Match Live Streaming Details:

When will New Zealand vs Afghanistan (NZ vs AFG) Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 be played?

The New Zealand vs Afghanistan (NZ vs AFG) Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played on October 26, 2022, Wednesday.

What time will New Zealand vs Afghanistan (NZ vs AFG) Super 12 Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup 2022 start?

The New Zealand vs Afghanistan (NZ vs AFG) Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match will start at 1.30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1 PM IST.

Where will New Zealand vs Afghanistan (NZ vs AFG) Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 be played?

The New Zealand vs Afghanistan (NZ vs AFG) Super 12 T20 World Cup match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne.

Which TV channel will broadcast New Zealand vs Afghanistan (NZ vs AFG) Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022?

Star Sports Network will broadcast the New Zealand vs Afghanistan (NZ vs AFG) Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match.

When and where to watch New Zealand vs Afghanistan (NZ vs AFG) Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 online?

Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the New Zealand vs Afghanistan (NZ vs AFG) Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match.