New Zealand vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2022: NZ look to continue winning run against AFG in Melbourne

Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022
By: Sports Desk
Updated: October 26, 2022 12:08:48 pm
New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2022 Live Commentary and Cricket Score: New Zealand hit the ground running after they defeated defending champions Australia in the opening contest of the T20 World Cup and they will look to continue that form when they take on a resolute Afghanistan in Melbourne on Wednesday.

These two teams have only faced off only once which was last year in the 2021 T20 World Cup where New Zealand came away as the victors. Afghanistan will be hoping to right the wrongs of that encounter as they aim for a win after starting with a loss against England in their first match.

Follow Live score and Updates from NZ vs AFG below

Live Blog

12:08 (IST)26 Oct 2022
NZ vs AFG LIVE: New Zealand beat the Trans-Tasman battle!

So long used to being roughed up by the bullies from across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand crushed defending champions Australia by a massive 89 runs in the opening Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup in Sydney. It was the Kiwis’ first win over Australia in Australia in any format since as far back as 2011. Set 201 to win, Australia crumbled to 111, their lowest T20I total at home. (Read More)

12:07 (IST)26 Oct 2022
NZ vs AFG LIVE: H-2-H

New Zealand and Afghanistan have played against each other on one occasion, and it was won by the Blackcaps.

12:04 (IST)26 Oct 2022
NZ vs AFG LIVE: Welcome

Hello and welcome to the our live coverage of New Zealand vs Afghaniistan. New Zealand will face Afghanistan on a double-header Wednesday at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne.

T20 World Cup New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2022 Match Live Streaming: NZ take on AFG in Melbourne. (Twitter)

New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Daryl Mitchell, Martin Guptill, Adam Milne, Michael Bracewell

Afghanistan Squad: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Qais Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Saleem Safi

First published on: 26-10-2022 at 12:03:22 pm
