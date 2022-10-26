New Zealand vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2022: NZ look to continue winning run against AFG in Melbourne

New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2022 Live Commentary and Cricket Score: New Zealand hit the ground running after they defeated defending champions Australia in the opening contest of the T20 World Cup and they will look to continue that form when they take on a resolute Afghanistan in Melbourne on Wednesday.
These two teams have only faced off only once which was last year in the 2021 T20 World Cup where New Zealand came away as the victors. Afghanistan will be hoping to right the wrongs of that encounter as they aim for a win after starting with a loss against England in their first match.
So long used to being roughed up by the bullies from across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand crushed defending champions Australia by a massive 89 runs in the opening Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup in Sydney. It was the Kiwis’ first win over Australia in Australia in any format since as far back as 2011. Set 201 to win, Australia crumbled to 111, their lowest T20I total at home. (Read More)
