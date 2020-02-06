New Zealand U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Live Score, World Cup 2020 LIVE Updates: NZ recover after early wicket

New Zealand U19 vs Bangladesh U19 (NZ vs BAN) U19 World Cup 2020 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: New Zealand and Bangladesh are locking horns in the second semi final match of ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup today at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom. India sealed the final berth with a commanding ten-wicket win over Pakistan U19s in the first Super-League semi-final. They will now await to see who is their opponent on the night of the final. Will it be high-speed Bangladesh or will it be the ever-so tenacious Kiwis? We will find that out when both these sides lock horns in the second semi-final on Thursday.
Bangladesh have booked their semi-finals berth with a resounding win- by 104 runs- over hosts South Africa. New Zealand, on the other hand, pulled off a massive upset in the quarter-finals when they beat a strong West Indian unit by two wickets.
Bangladesh bring on their 4th bowler in the 9th over. Tanzim Shakib's seam bowling brought on. Ollie White sees off four dot balls from him and gets a four off a thick outside edge off the fifth ball. Rakibul Hasan bowls another flawless over of spin at the other end. His 2nd maiden in as many overs. NZ U19 26/0 after 10 overs
Rakibul Hassan is brought into the attack after Shoriful went for runs in his last over. And like Shoriful, Rakibul starts off with a miaden over. Six dot balls. New Zealand's batsmen are looking to size up the opposition bowlers before thinking of playing their shots to them. God pressure from Bangladesh. NZ19 22/0 after 8 overs
There are cloudy skies over the ground t the moment. There was a spell of rain at the venue earlier in the day. So, while, no more rain is forecast for the day, it is relevant to note that Bangladesh will be the finalists of the U19 World Cup is this match is washed out without a result owing to more wins in the group stages than New Zealand.
Rhys Mariu's wicket has given Bangladesh a huge breakthrough early on in the match. Mariu's attacking strokeplay would have been counted as one of the Kiwis' strength in the pre-match analysis. Can the rest of the New Zealand side make up for their star opener's failure?
Ollie White hits his first boundary of the day in the 7th over. Shoriful Islam, who started off with two maidens, is going for some runs now. Bowls a hal volley on the pads and gets hit for four on the leg side. NZ U19 22/1 after 7 overs
Runs have been hard to come by for the New Zealand team in these initial phase. A boundary off the 5th ball of the 6th over breaks the shackles somewhat. That's the first boundary of the day. NZ U19 17/1 after 6 overs
Rhys Mariu has had a fine campaign so far but this might be where it ends for him. He departs for just 1 run to Shamim, caught at slip. NZ U19 are 6/1 after 2 overs.
New Zealand U19 Playing XI: Rhys Mariu, Ollie White, Fergus Lellman, Jesse Tashkoff(c), Quinn Sunde(w), Nicholas Lidstone, Beckham Wheeler-Greenall, Adithya Ashok, Joey Field, Kristian Clarke, David Hancock
Bangladesh U19 Playing XI: Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Towhid Hridoy, Shahadat Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Akbar Ali(w/c), Rakibul Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Hasan Murad
Bangladesh U19 have won the toss and have opted to field first.
Hello and welcome to the live blog of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup semifinal between New Zealand vs Bangladesh. It rained heavily in Potchefstroom last night and the conditions are a bit cloudy at the moment, but not much rain is forecast, at least until the duration of play.