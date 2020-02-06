New Zealand U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Live Score, World Cup 2020 LIVE Updates: NZ recover after early wicket

Bangladesh U19 won the toss and chose to field first. Bangladesh U19 won the toss and chose to field first.

New Zealand U19 vs Bangladesh U19 (NZ vs BAN) U19 World Cup 2020 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: New Zealand and Bangladesh are locking horns in the second semi final match of ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup today at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom. India sealed the final berth with a commanding ten-wicket win over Pakistan U19s in the first Super-League semi-final. They will now await to see who is their opponent on the night of the final. Will it be high-speed Bangladesh or will it be the ever-so tenacious Kiwis? We will find that out when both these sides lock horns in the second semi-final on Thursday.

Bangladesh have booked their semi-finals berth with a resounding win- by 104 runs- over hosts South Africa. New Zealand, on the other hand, pulled off a massive upset in the quarter-finals when they beat a strong West Indian unit by two wickets.