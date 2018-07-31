New Zealand turn down offer to tour Pakistan due to security reasons

New Zealand hosted Pakistan for an full tour last year. New Zealand hosted Pakistan for an full tour last year.

New Zealand Cricket has declined a tour offer from Pakistan Cricket Board to tour the sub-continental country for a T20I series later this year. The NZ board turned down the request owing to security concerns in the country. However, New Zealand will still play Pakistan in a complete tour with Tests, ODIs and T20Is in the UAE.

According to a report on Newshub, New Zealand will travel to UAE in October-November and the PCB tried convincing NZC to play the T20I leg of the tour in Pakistan. The fixtures of the UAE series have not been decided yet.

“At the end of the day it came down to following the advisory and the security reports we’d obtained.” NZC chairman Greg Barclay told Newshub. “There’s no doubt they (Pakistan Cricket Board) are disappointed. I think they saw a tour by a country like New Zealand as being a great precedent for them to start to build an international programme back in Pakistan.

“So they’re disappointed but they’re good guys, we get on really well with Pakistan, and I think they’re fully accepting of the decision that we’ve reached.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd