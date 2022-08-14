New Zealand tour of West Indies: Ben Sears to replace injured Matt Henry

August 14, 2022 8:07:05 am
Ben Sears could be in line to make his ODI debut against West Indies on August 17 after being called up to replace Matt Henry, who’s been ruled out with a rib injury.
Henry first experienced pain in his left side during training last week and with the injury failing to improve, the decision was made to replace him in the squad.
New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said: “It’s a shame for Matt to have to return home at this point of the tour. Although the injury is not overly serious – we felt there was a significant risk it would become worse through playing.
“With the upcoming ODI series starting on Wednesday and consisting of three games over five days, we saw it as prudent to bring in a fully fit replacement,” he said.
“Matt is on his way home and will begin his rehabilitation immediately with an eye to being ready for the ODI series in Australia in early September.”
New Zealand will play the three-match Chappell-Hadlee Trophy series in Australia, starting from September 2.
Sears arrived in Jamaica on Sunday and will fly with the squad to Barbados on Monday. The 24-year-old pacer has played six T20Is for the Blackcaps.
“Ben comes fresh from a successful tour with the Blackcaps in Europe and while he is yet to play ODI cricket – we believe he’s ready if called upon.
“At 24, he’s an exciting young prospect and we like the pace and skills he possesses.
