New Zealand Test squad for India series: Rachin returns as Kiwis name 14-man team

New Zealand on Wednesday unveiled a strong 14-man squad to take on India in the two-match Test series starting November 19 in Basin Reserve.

Despite a few injury concerns among his players, Tom Latham will lead a strong contingent in the series pivotal to the making of the World Test Championship (WTC) finalists next year.

While pacemen Will O’Rourke and Ben Sears are missing out due to injury concerns, the Black Caps have added Jacob Duffy as the fifth seam option in the squad. Also returning from injuries are star batters Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway and Tom Blundell. While Conway suffered a concussion due to a collision with teammate Matt Henry during the ongoing ODI series, Ravindra had suffered a freak injury during a promotional ad shoot in September.