New Zealand great Suzie Bates to retire after 2026 Women’s T20 World Cup

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Veteran New Zealand cricketer Suzie Bates will retire from international cricket after the 2026 Women’s T20 World Cup, taking place from 12 June to 5 July in England, putting an end to a 20-year illustrious career, the New Zealand Cricket (NZC) announced on Thursday.
New Zealand will announce the 15-player squad for the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup next week, where Bates will be a part of the squad. NZC said in a statement, “Bates will be named as part of the 15-player World Cup squad at an announcement event at her former school, Otago Girls’ High School next Wednesday and will depart with the squad for the ODI and T20I bilateral tour of England in early May.”
One of the most decorated cricketers in the world, Bates has led the White Ferns in 151 matches. The right-handed opener is also the all-time leading run-scorer in women’s T20Is with 4,717 runs. She is the fourth-highest run-getter in ODIs and has claimed 145 wickets.
Bates reflected on her career with pride. “When I look back on the past twenty-plus years, I can’t quite believe how quickly the time has gone. I’m immensely proud to have worn the fern so many times, and I’ve been filled with enormous purpose and joy in striving each day to be a better person, teammate, cricketer, and athlete for this team,” she said.
“Words can’t truly express my gratitude to all my teammates and coaches along the way. I have one final mission: to head to the UK – a place that holds so many special memories for me – and win another World Cup,” added Bates.
Hailing from Dunedin, Bates made her domestic debut as a 15-year-old in 2003 and her international debut in 2006. She was also the first female cricketer to appear in 350 international matches and score 25,000 career runs (international and domestic).
A talented sportswoman, Bates also represented New Zealand on the global stage in basketball, appearing for the Tall Ferns at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
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