New Zealand great Suzie Bates to retire after 2026 Women’s T20 World Cup

Veteran New Zealand cricketer Suzie Bates will retire from international cricket after the 2026 Women’s T20 World Cup, taking place from 12 June to 5 July in England, putting an end to a 20-year illustrious career, the New Zealand Cricket (NZC) announced on Thursday.

New Zealand will announce the 15-player squad for the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup next week, where Bates will be a part of the squad. NZC said in a statement, “Bates will be named as part of the 15-player World Cup squad at an announcement event at her former school, Otago Girls’ High School next Wednesday and will depart with the squad for the ODI and T20I bilateral tour of England in early May.”