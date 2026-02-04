‘They are a big challenge to India’: Former Indian pacer names New Zealand as serious T20 World Cup threat

Jacob Duffy of New Zealand celebrates the wicket during the 4th T20I match between India and New Zealand at Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, India, on January 28, 2026. (CREIMAS for BCCI)

Even though New Zealand lost their recently-concluded five-match T20I series against India 4-1 as a build-up to the 2026 T20 World Cup campaign, former Indian pacer Varun Aaron feels Mitchell Santner’s side could still pose a significant threat to India in the multinational showpiece event. Aaron credited New Zealand batters’ ability against spin and their vast experience of playing in Indian conditions through the IPL.

“They are a big challenge for India because they have a lot of players in their ranks who can play spin really well,” Aaron said while speaking to Star Sports.

“We all know that when you come to the subcontinent, your batters have to be able to negotiate spin well, and they also have a lot of experience playing in the IPL. The likes of Daryl Mitchell, somebody who is in prime form, is going to be key in this New Zealand setup.