New Zealand rugby team take a dig at ICC

New Zealand’s All Blacks took a dig at the International Cricket Council’s boundary countback rule after the national rugby team retained the Freedom Cup following a draw against South Africa.

On July 14, hosts England lifted their maiden cricket World Cup title owing to a superior boundary count to New Zealand after both the regulation play and the ensuing Super Over ended in a tie at Lord’s.

The rule was met with criticism by former and current players alike.

Following the final of the Freedom Cup between the New Zealand’s national rugby team and the South Africa Springboks at the Westpac Stadium here, the All Blacks took to Twitter and posted, “No count back on boundaries in Wellington. It’s a draw. Thanks for an epic Test @Springboks.#NZLvRSA #BACKBLACK.”

In the Freedom Cup, the All Blacks and the South African Springboks shared the trophy after the two teams ended with a 16-16 draw.

And, in the cricket World Cup final at Lord’s, both New Zealand and England scored 241 runs in their allotted 50 overs and sent the match into a super over. The super over too ended in a tie with both teams having scored 15 runs each.

The ICC’s tie-breaker rule then helped England claim their maiden World Cup title with a superior boundary count.