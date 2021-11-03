New Zealand sport retro jersey against Scotland in T20 World Cup, win hearts

The New Zealand cricket team donned their retro jersey during their Super 12 match against Scotland in Dubai on Wednesday. The Kiwis sported this jersey for the first time during the 1999 World Cup in the UK and it had received a lot of good reviews.

This is not the first time that the Kiwis have sported a retro kit. The Blackcaps had worn a new-look retro beige jersey in the series against Australia, earlier in February this year.

Meanwhile, Scotland won the toss and elected to bowl against New Zealand.

Scotland have made a couple of changes with skipper Kyle Coetzer and Alasdair Evans coming in place of Josh Davey and Craig Wallace. New Zealand are playing with the same XI that defeated India on Sunday.

Teams:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway (w), James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.

Scotland: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Matthew Cross (w), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Alasdair Evans, Bradley Wheal.