Star New Zealand batter injured during ad shoot, doubtful for India series

New Zealand batting star Rachin Ravindra was involved in a bizarre incident this week, putting him in doubt for the multi-format series against India later next month.

New Zealand Cricket on Saturday confirmed that the 26-year-old Ravindra suffered a shoulder injury during a promotional ad shoot.

“Rachin Ravindra dislocated his right shoulder while attempting to take a diving catch during a promotional shoot with Sky in Auckland on Wednesday, September 16,” a New Zealand Cricket media release read.

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“Initial assessments by medical specialists on Friday, September 18 have cleared major structural damage, but Ravindra’s return to play timeline will be determined by his progress during the first weeks of his rehabilitation.”