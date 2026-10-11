New Zealand ODI squad for India series: Santner to lead strong team, Rachin returns

Mitchell Santner will lead a full-strength New Zealand ODI squad at the start of the five-match series against India. (PTI Photo)

Mitchell Santner will lead a full-strength New Zealand ODI side in the first three games of their all-format home series against India, starting November 4.

The series begins with five T20Is from October 22 onwards before the five ODIs firm up the preparatory leg for both sides ahead of the 2027 World Cup.

The BlackCaps earned a historic 2-1 win over India in the format earlier this year. “First and foremost, this is a huge series for us, playing in front of our fans in full stadiums against a formidable Indian side. With the ODI World Cup just one year away, it’s important for us to also view these matches as valuable preparation for that event,” Kiwis coach Rob Walter said in a release Sunday.