New Zealand ODI squad for India series: Santner to lead strong team, Rachin returns

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Mitchell Santner will lead a full-strength New Zealand ODI side in the first three games of their all-format home series against India, starting November 4.
The series begins with five T20Is from October 22 onwards before the five ODIs firm up the preparatory leg for both sides ahead of the 2027 World Cup.
The BlackCaps earned a historic 2-1 win over India in the format earlier this year. “First and foremost, this is a huge series for us, playing in front of our fans in full stadiums against a formidable Indian side. With the ODI World Cup just one year away, it’s important for us to also view these matches as valuable preparation for that event,” Kiwis coach Rob Walter said in a release Sunday.
The ODI side will mark the return of a full-strength side for the first three games before the Test stars will leave for preparation for the two-match series that follows the 50-overs leg. Left-handed all-rounder Rachin Ravindra will be back in action after previously finding himself out of the T20I squad due to a freak injury he sustained during a promotional ad shoot for the series.
While India have named their T20I side for the start of the series, they are yet to name their ODI and Test outfits that will travel later this month.
New Zealand’s squad for the first three ODIs: Mitchell Santner (captain), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham (wicketkeeper), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Will Young.
New Zealand’s squad for the fourth and fifth ODIs: Mitchell Santner (captain), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Kristian Clarke, Jaco Duffy, Matt Fisher, Mitch Hay (wicketkeeper), Tim Seifert (wicketkeeper), Nick Kelly, Blair Tickner, Will Young.
1st T20I – 22 October, Christchurch
2nd T20I – 24 October, Christchurch
3rd T20I – 27 October, Wellington
4th T20I – 30 October, Auckland
5th T20I – 1 November, Hamilton
1st ODI – 4 November, Auckland
2nd ODI – 7 November, Wellington
3rd ODI – 10 November, Hamilton
4th ODI – 13 November, Mount Maunganui
5th ODI – 15 November, Mount Maunganui
1st Test – 19-23 November, Wellington
2nd Test – 27 November-1 December 2026, Christchurch
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