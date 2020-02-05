New Zealand ODI side can handle pressure better than T20I side: Ross Taylor

Ross Taylor’s century propelled New Zealand to a win in the 1st ODI vs India on Wednesday. (Twitter/BlackCaps) Ross Taylor’s century propelled New Zealand to a win in the 1st ODI vs India on Wednesday. (Twitter/BlackCaps)

Ross Taylor, speaking after inspiring New Zealand to a 4-wicket win over India in the 1st ODI in Hamilton on Wednesday, said the new personnel coming into the squad for the ODI series have a lot more experience than the players in the T20I team and that is why the hosts were able to hold their nerves in the closing stages of the match.

“It’s always nice to win after a clean sweep in the T20s. Obviously new personnel came in and the loss was not a hang up for them. I am sure it must have played on their minds little bit, you are human, and towards the end we lost a couple of wickets,” Taylor said at the post match press conference.

The T20I series went in India’s favour by a 5-0 margin, the first such margin of victory in a bilateral T20I series. However, New Zealand have started the ODI leg of the tour on a different note. In fact, this was the first ODI New Zealand were playing since the World Cup final last year.

“Our last game was the World Cup final and a lot of the guys have played in pressure situations. They are a lot more experienced than the T20 side. So that showed, but it is only one game and lots to go in this series. It is nice to get that monkey off the back,” Taylor said.

Taylor’s 21st century, and the 138-run stand he put up with Tom Latham in the middle of the innings, were the major factors in the hosts’ charge towards victory.

New Zealand lost a flurry of wickets after Latham’s wicket, leading to fears that they would suffer a last-minute capitulation once again, but Mitchell Santner put these fears to rest by smashing Shardul Thakur for a six and a four in the 48th over.

Taylor said, “I had a lot of help out there. Henry Nicholls and Guptill the way they started, Tom Latham coming at five and starting that way wasn’t easy. What made that chase easier for us was the left-right combination. We knew there was one short boundary and we could use that to our advantage.”

“They put us under a lot of pressure and obviously when you have worldclass line up like Bumrah and Kuldeep, you respect that and take into consideration when attacking different bowlers. Some days it comes off, like today, and some days it doesn’t,” he added.

