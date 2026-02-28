New Zealand’s national anthem played on fast forward ahead of T20 World Cup clash vs England, players in splits

New Zealand players struggled to contain their laughter when their national anthem was played at the R Premadasa Stadium ahead of their T20 World Cup Super Eight match against England on Friday. It was a high-pressure game for both sides but the BlackCaps ended up seeing the lighter side of things at that moment, with many in the coaching staff also spotted with smiles on their faces.

New Zealand lost the match to England by four wickets and are now hoping for a favourable result in Pakistan’s match on Saturday against Sri Lanka. They remain favourites to make it to the semifinals, with Pakistan needing a big win against Sri Lanka to go through.