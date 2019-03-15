Toggle Menu
New Zealand mosque shooting: Bangladesh cricket team escape attack unhurthttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/new-zealand-mosque-shooting-bangladesh-cricket-team-escape-5627378/

New Zealand mosque shooting: Bangladesh cricket team escape attack unhurt

Few members of the Bangladesh Cricket Team were put in a lockdown at the Hagley Oval dressing room in Christchurch after they survived a shooting attempt inside a mosque.

Bangladesh cricket team
Armed police patrol outside a mosque in central Christchurch, New Zealand. (Source: AP)

The Bangladesh cricket team were able to escape unhurt after a gunman targeted a mosque they had visited in Christchurch, New Zealand on Friday. Bangladesh are scheduled to play New Zealand in the third and final Test of the series starting from Saturday. According to reports, the squad, along with the traveling media personnel attended the Friday prayers at the mosque, which is near the Hagley Oval Stadium where the match is set to be played.

Speaking to New Zealand Herald, Bangladesh’s team strength and conditioning coach, Mario Villavarayen said: “The players are shaken up but fine. I spoke to one of them shortly after (the incident).”

“They didn’t see anything but heard gunshots. They were at the ground and just started running.

“The coaching staff were all at the hotel. The players just started running when they heard the shots. I don’t know how many (gunshots) there were. This happened at about 1.45pm,” he added.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Tamim Iqbal, in a tweet, described it as a “frightening experience”. “Entire team got saved from active shooters!!! Frightening experience and please keep us in your prayers,” he wrote.

The Bangladesh team’s analyst Shrinivas Chandrasekaran added: “Just escaped active shooters. Heartbeats pumping badly and panic everywhere.”

Bangladesh bowling coach Courtney Walsh further said that there will be a “team meeting shortly”.

According to New Zealand Herald, a New Zealand Cricket spokesperson described the incident as an “unfolding situation”, on being questioned whether the match will take place as scheduled after the incident.

The Kiwis have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the 3-match Test series.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Mohammed Shami hearing date falls during World Cup
2 Another hand on the board deck
3 Supreme Court ask amicus curiae to look into complaints against new BCCI constitution