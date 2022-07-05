New Zealand men and women cricketers to receive equal pay in ground-breaking agreement

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on Tuesday announced a ground-breaking agreement, which will see men and women players paid the same match fees.

NZC and the players’ association signed a five-year deal and the agreement will see women’s players at both international and domestic level receive the same match fees as men across all formats and competitions.

The agreement will start on August 1, and will also see professional women’s players receive equity in matters such as travel, accommodation, and the wider playing and training environment.

Landmark day for all levels of cricket in New Zealand 🏏 #CricketNationhttps://t.co/NAcTp44cPV — WHITE FERNS (@WHITE_FERNS) July 4, 2022

“This is the most important agreement in our sport, as it binds NZC, the major associations, and our players at the hip, and sets the foundation to fund, grow and develop cricket,” said NZC Chief Executive David White.

“It’s been a collaborative yet very robust negotiation. Importantly, it represents a significant step forward as we continue to grow our investment in women’s cricket.”

Under the agreement, the number of women’s domestic contracts will increase to 72 from 54 while the men will earn higher retainers due to the greater number of matches played, formats contested and time spent training and playing.

“It’s great for the international and domestic women players to be recognised in the same agreement, alongside the men,” said White Ferns captain Sophie Devine.

“It’s a massive step forward and will be a huge drawcard for young women and girls.”

New Zealand’s men’s players, whose match fees at T20I, ODI, Ford Trophy, and Dream11 Super Smash level will be the same as the women, will earn higher retainers, based on the increased number of matches played, formats contested, and time spent training and playing. They will retain their ability to play in overseas leagues, including the IPL.

Blackcaps skipper Kane Williamson said it was an exciting time for the sport.

“It’s really important for the current players to build on the legacy of those who have gone before us, and to support tomorrow’s players, both men and women, at all levels.

“This agreement goes a long way towards achieving that.”

Contract match fees breakdown:

Tests: $10,250, ODIs: $4,000, T20Is: $2,500, Plunket Shield: $1,750, Ford Trophy/Hallyburton Johnstone Shield: $800, Super Smash: $575

Meanwhile, in India the wage gap between men and women cricketers are massive. A male cricketer with a Category A+ contract earns Rs 7 crore, while the women get only Rs 50 lakh.

Central contracts for the Indian women’s cricket team for 2021-22

Women’s Contracts 2021/22: Category A (Rs 50 lakh), Category B (Rs 30 lakh) and Category C (Rs 10 lakh).

Men’s Contracts 2021/22: Category A+ (Rs 7 crore), Category A (Rs 5 crore), Category B (Rs 3 crore) and Category C (Rs 1 crore).