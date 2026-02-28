New Zealand pacer Matt Henry granted parental leave, leaving for home after England match

New Zealand's Matt Henry celebrates the wicket of England's Phil Salt during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and New Zealand in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo)

New Zealand pacer Matt Henry will leave for home on Friday night following the team’s T20 World Cup Super Eights defeat against England to be with his wife for the birth of their second child. Depending on the team’s semi-final qualification, Henry might return to the tournament, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said. The Black Caps are not confirmed of a semi-final berth yet.

New Zealand lost by four wickets to the England team in their final Group 2 match of the Super 8 stage in the ongoing T20 World Cup which left their fate of progressing to the semi-finals on the result between Sri Lanka and Pakistan. The pre-match mathematics suggests that Pakistan will need to defeat Sri Lanka by a 64-run margin or chase down the target in 13.1 overs to enter the semis (this could change based on the first innings total in tomorrow’s game). If Pakistan are unable to do that, New Zealand will enter the semi-finals.