New Zealand pacer Matt Henry granted parental leave, leaving for home after England match

New Zealand pacer Matt Henry will leave for home on Friday night following the team’s T20 World Cup Super Eights defeat against England to be with his wife for the birth of their second child. Depending on the team’s semi-final qualification, Henry might return to the tournament, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said. The Black Caps are not confirmed of a semi-final berth yet.
New Zealand lost by four wickets to the England team in their final Group 2 match of the Super 8 stage in the ongoing T20 World Cup which left their fate of progressing to the semi-finals on the result between Sri Lanka and Pakistan. The pre-match mathematics suggests that Pakistan will need to defeat Sri Lanka by a 64-run margin or chase down the target in 13.1 overs to enter the semis (this could change based on the first innings total in tomorrow’s game). If Pakistan are unable to do that, New Zealand will enter the semi-finals.
Henry scored one run and picked up one wicket (Phil Salt) in the game against England on Friday night in Colombo.
Head coach Rob Walter was supportive of Henry’s departure.
“Firstly, we’re all very excited for Matt and Holly on the arrival of their second child,” said Walter in a statement.
“There’s a lot of water to go under the bridge but we’re hopeful that the stars align for the team and for Matt and that we’ll see him back competing in the final phases of the competition.”
