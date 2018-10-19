New Zealand’s Martin Guptill ruled out of UAE tour due to calf strain

New Zealand’s batsman Martin Guptill has been ruled out of UAE tour. (AP)

New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill was ruled out of the upcoming tour to UAE due to a calf strain, selector Gavin Larsen confirmed on Friday. The right-handed batsman, who was earlier named in both the T20I and ODI squads against Pakistan, suffered the injury during a training session for Auckland’s Plunket Shield match against Central Stags. “Unfortunately for Martin it will take him some time to get over this injury. And, with a long summer ahead, we need to make sure we minimise the risk of him repeating it,” Larsen said in a statement.

Speaking about his injury, the 32-year-old- said that he feels gutted. “I had a pretty good winter, injury-less, and picked up a little tweak in the Caribbean and to come back and to be tracking well with that and to get a different injury is extremely frustrating and a bit gutting,” the batsman was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

Guptill hopes to return to the national side for the home series against Sri Lanka which is set to begin from January 3, 2019. He further added that he hopes to return to the team in the longest format. “There’s a big summer ahead and I’ve got to get right for that. I’ve still got aspirations to play test cricket so playing out here for Auckland this week was going to be a step towards that. I’ve got to focus on the next part of my rehab and get back there fit and strong,” he said.

New Zealand will play three-match T20I series against Pakistan starting from October 31, which will be followed by three ODIs and three Tests.

