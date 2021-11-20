New Zealand lost a ‘meaningless’ series in India: Mitchell McClenaghan

New Zealand seamer Mitchell McClenaghan took to Twitter and termed the ongoing Twenty20 series between India and New Zealand as “meaningless”. According to the 35-year-old, the series has been jam-packed into five days and started within 72 hours of New Zealand playing the T20 World Cup finals. In a later tweet, he explained that his statements were made in jest joke and said that he would have loved to see New Zealand win the series.

After McClenaghan commented on Twitter on AB de Villier’s retirement, a cricket fan reminded him of New Zealand’s T20I series loss to India after suffering their second defeat in Ranchi on Friday.

To this, McClenaghan, who last played for New Zealand in 2018, replied: “Did they? You mean in meaningless series 72 hours after a WC final defeat with 3 games in 5 days playing a team with 10 days rest in their home conditions?”

The current series started on November 17, and the T20 World Cup final was played on November 15. India have already sealed the series with their second consecutive win against the BlackCaps. India won the second T20I by seven wickets on Friday and took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

India will be playing their last match of the series at Kolkata on Sunday.