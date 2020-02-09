Watch: New Zealand kid nails Jasprit Bumrah’s action, leaves cricket fans amazed

The kid nailed Jasprit Bumrah’s action. (File Photo) The kid nailed Jasprit Bumrah’s action. (File Photo)

India’s premier seamer Jasprit Bumrah is certainly one of the most lethal bowlers across all formats at this moment. His clinical line and length and the economy he maintains during the death overs has helped the Men In Blue win several contests over the years.

Because of his world-class figures, the 26-year-old has gained several fans across the globe and a recent video, where a kid from New Zealand imitating the Indian’s action is proof of it.

The video shows the kid nail Jasprit Bumrah’s action and it has taken the internet by storm, with former Kiwi cricketer Scott Styris also applauding the youngster for his perfection.

Before the second ODI between the two nations in Auckland on Saturday, former Kiwi international Simon Doull showed the video to Bumrah and spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

However, in the contest, Bumrah went wicketless and gave away 64 runs in his 10 overs quota. The hosts eventually went on to win the match by 22 runs and also gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

