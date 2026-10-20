New Zealand had a ‘good scouting session on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’, pacer reveals

Before the five-match T20I series between India and New Zealand begins on Thursday, there is a question mark hanging over the playing XI. India’s think tank will have to decide which of the three openers — Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi — will play in the two opening spots. In the recent India vs West Indies series, Samson and Sharma played all five games with teenager Sooryavanshi on the bench throughout.

With 246 runs in eight innings at an average of 30.75 and a strike rate of 186.36, Sooryavanshi remains a formidable backup opener.

With uncertainty over whether Sooryavanshi will even play a single game in New Zealand, the hosts, on their part, have already held scouting sessions on the teenage phenom, pacer Jacob Duffy revealed.