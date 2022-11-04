scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 04, 2022

New Zealand first team to seal T20 World Cup semifinal spot

New Zealand had reached the final of the last edition, where they lost to Australia by eight wickets.

New Zealand players celebrate the wicket of Ireland's Lorcan Tucker . (AP)

New Zealand on Friday became the first team to book a semifinal berth in the T20 World Cup after Australia were restricted to 168/8 by Afghanistan in a crucial game.

After New Zealand beat Ireland by 35 runs in their final super 12 group, defending champions Australia needed to win against Afghanistan by an improbable 185 runs to overtake the net run rate of their Trans-Tasman rivals.
The hosts, however, scored 168 for 8 after being invited to bat by Afghanistan, paving the way for New Zealand to qualify for the knockout stage.

Australia now will need to limit Afghanistan to 106 or lower to stay alive in the semifinal race, which also involves England. The win over Ireland saw New Zealand grab the top spot with seven points and a net run rate of +2.113. England (5 points), who will take on Sri Lanka in their final super 12 game, are currently in the second spot with a run rate of +0.547.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Australia are placed third, also with five points, but with a run rate of -0.304. If they can restrict Afghanistan to 106 or lower, they can get past England’s NRR. New Zealand, led by Kane Williamson, began their campaign in the T20 showpiece with a dominating 89-run win over Australia, before thrashing Sri Lanka by 65 runs following a washout against Afghanistan.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Imran Khan attack deepens fault-lines in Pakistan, may open space to defu...Premium
Imran Khan attack deepens fault-lines in Pakistan, may open space to defu...
Federal Reserve hikes rates again: what it means for Indian markets, inve...Premium
Federal Reserve hikes rates again: what it means for Indian markets, inve...
There is no debate: There has been a persistent decline in poverty in IndiaPremium
There is no debate: There has been a persistent decline in poverty in India
Bracing for challenge, BJP puts all hands on deck to steady Gujarat shipPremium
Bracing for challenge, BJP puts all hands on deck to steady Gujarat ship

Their only loss was against England by 20 runs at Gabba in Brisbane. New Zealand had reached the final of the last edition, where they lost to Australia by eight wickets

First published on: 04-11-2022 at 04:56:19 pm
Next Story

Zakia Soman writes | Gujarat elections and Uniform Civil Code: Hindutva politics has made UCC about minority baiting, instead of gender justice and equality

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

India inch closer to semi final after nervy win in Adelaide
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 04: Latest News