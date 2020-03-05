New Zealand cricketers being sensitised on coronavirus protection

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s player Kane Williamson (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade) Sunrisers Hyderabad’s player Kane Williamson (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

The New Zealand Cricket Board is sensitising its contracted players, including the six who will play in the Indian Premier League (IPL), about preventive measures to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

“All New Zealand players, men and women, are being updated on latest developments, including best practice and preventive measures, as new information comes to hand,” NZC Head of Public Affairs Richard Boock said in a statement to PTI.

The six New Zealand players, who are set to play in the IPL are Jimmy Neesham (KXIP), Lockie Ferguson (Kolkata Knight Riders), Mitchell McClenaghan and Trent Boult (both Mumbai Indians), Kane Williamson (Sunrisers Hyderabad) and Mitchell Santner (Chennai Super Kings).

The number of coronavirus cases has crossed 95,000 globally, with over 3,200 deaths. In India, 29 positive cases have been reported so far, including 16 Italian tourists.

With the outbreak reaching almost every part of the globe in the past few weeks, New Zealand recorded its third coronavirus case on Thursday.

The New Zealand cricket board is in constant touch with the country’s health, foreign affairs and sports ministry to get regular updates which will ensure health safety for its players, said Boock.

“NZC is in constant communication with its chief medical officer, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, the Ministry of Health, and Sport NZ, and is monitoring updates from the World Health Organisation to ensure compliance with best practice,” Boock stated.

The IPL is scheduled from March 29.

(With PTI inputs)

