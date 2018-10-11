New Zealand Cricket Players Association adds notes on sexual consent in players’ handbook

New Zealand Cricket Players Association have added guidelines on consent in matters relating to sexual consent in players handbook. (Representational Image)

With the #metoo campaign gathering momentum, and amid rising concerns of harassment of women in the workplace, the New Zealand Cricket Players Association (NZCPA) have added notes on sexual consent in the players’ handbook. The notes under the title “Good Decision Making” stress the importance of making good decisions when relating to sexual relationships. “Making good decisions is important in all aspects of life. This is particularly important when relating to sexual relationships, and specifically around matters of consent,” the notes said.

The notes include a nine-pointer list which deals with the importance of consent. “If they say no, it means NO”, one of the pointers read.

well done to ⁦@NZCPA⁩ on the inclusion of sexual consent guidelines in their “players’ handbook”. #NoMeansNo pic.twitter.com/mM5gnqtUeM — richard boock (@richardboock) 9 October 2018

Here are all the nine pointers mentioned in the notes:

* If they say no, it means no.

* If they change their mind halfway through you must stop

* Do not pressure them or try to talk them into it

* Respect their decision

* Consent is ongoing – if in doubt stop and ask

* Consent has to be informed and specific

* People are free to change their minds by reversing their consent

* Consent must be given freely

* People must be over 16 years old to give consent

According to a report by New Zealand Herald, a programme on the potential risks faced by cricketers has been carried out by the NZCPA for almost seven years, but it is the first time it has been included in the player’s handbook. Speaking to reporters, NZCPA chief executive Heath Mills said that the guidelines were included just to make it more accessible to players all over the country.

“If people are making good decisions they’re aware of the risks around being a professional cricketer and are aware of the importance of respect and responsibility, then they’re going to be skills and attributes they’re going to have for life no matter what career they’re involved in,” Mills was quoted as saying by New Zealand Herald.

“There’s a whole heap of pages in here, and they’re all aspects of the personal development programme that we run. Good decision-making is one aspect to it,” he further added.

