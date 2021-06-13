New Zealand climb to No. 1 in ICC Test rankings before WTC Final versus India

Updated: June 13, 2021 6:59:53 pm
New Zealand dislodged India to become the number one ranked Test team in the world after beating England on Sunday. New Zealand have 123 rating points while India remains at number 2 with 121. Australia, England and Pakistan are the next three on the list. New Zealand will take on India in the inaugural ICC World Test Championship final in Southampton from June 18.
Earlier in the day, New Zealand crushed hosts England by eight wickets in the second and final Test on Sunday to seal a 1-0 series win after chasing down a target of 38 runs on the fourth day at Edgbaston.
The result meant New Zealand, who thoroughly outplayed the hosts in the match, secured a first Test series win in England since 1999 and only their third overall in the country.
New Zealand secure rare away Test series win against England
England had been reduced to 122-9 at stumps on day three with a slender lead of 37 runs and Olly Stone was caught behind off Trent Boult on the first ball of the day on Sunday, leaving the visitors on the verge of a famous victory.
