Tuesday, June 21, 2022
New Zealand call up former Dutch all-rounder Michael Rippon for European tour

By: Reuters | Bengaluru |
Updated: June 21, 2022 11:26:30 am
Michael Rippon, New Zealand cricket, ICC, New Zealand cricket team European TourMichael Rippon during the First One Day International match between New Zealand Blackcaps and Netherlands at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand on Tuesday March 29, 2022. Credits: Aaron Gillions / www.photosport.nz

New Zealand Cricket have named former Dutch all-rounder Michael Rippon in their 15-man Twenty20 international squad for the tour of Europe in July and August. Cape Town native Rippon, 30, moved to New Zealand from South Africa in 2013 and played 31 times for the Netherlands, including a three-match one-day international series against the Black Caps in March.

International Cricket Council eligibility rules allow players to represent an associate nation while remaining available to play for a full member. However, they cannot return to play for the associate nation for three years after being listed for a full member. Tom Latham will lead New Zealand’s ODI squad for a three-match series against Ireland from July 10-15 before Mitchell Santner takes over the captaincy.

New Zealand will play three T20s against Ireland in Belfast, two T20s and an ODI against Scotland in Edinburgh, as well as two T20s against the Netherlands in Amsterdam on Aug. 4 and Aug. 5.

Bowling coach Shane Jurgensen will lead staff during the tour of Ireland, with head coach Gary Stead rejoining the group for Scotland and the remaining series. Kane Williamson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Devon Conway are not taking part in the tour and will return to New Zealand after the test series against England.

ODI squad: Tom Latham (captain), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Dane Cleaver, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Will Young.
T20 squad: Mitchell Santner (captain), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rippon, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner.

