New Zealand bowlers work together to dismantle India again

When Colin de Grandhomme wheeled away in celebration after pinging Virat Kohli in front, his fellow fast bowlers piled over him, nearly burying him in a rugby scrum. The usually mild-mannered Tim Southee was the most exuberant, ruffling his hair and high-fiving like kids in a park on Sunday afternoon, as if they’d extensively pre-planned the dismissal.

A plan it was. Just before the over, Kane Williamson seemed to be in a dilemma. He had signalled Neil Wagner to warm up, before Southee, prowling long-leg, walked up to him and whispered something in his ear. Promptly, Williamson asked Wagner to stay where he was and gestured de Grandhomme to resume his spell. It was just his third over, but with Kohli batting, it was logical enough to introduce a frontline bowler. Wagner has more strings to his bow than de Granhomme, the fifth bowler. But Southee had detected something in the way de Grandhomme was bowling and convinced Williamson.

And de Grandhomme struck with the very first delivery of the over, a viciously seaming in-ducker, that threatened to swing away changing its course, nearly tracing an S shape in the air. All this while, he was curling the ball away, but this one just deviated in, surprising Kohli. The aforementioned incident was not only an example of Southee’s wits but also the collectivism that’s the bedrock of New Zealand’s bowling.

They’re like board puzzles, pieces moved in a methodical and deliberate manner, always employed at the right time. The tactical tweaks have invariably worked out.

Each bowler is different in craft and persona. Southee is soft-spoken and unassuming, but the leader of the pack. Trent Boult is loud and cheery, a bundle of energy, the hangman. Wagner is mean and stony, embodies on-your-face aggression. Kyle Jamieson is shy and self-effacing, the enforcer; Grandhomme is the henchman. But their camaraderie is blatantly explicit.

Southee swings and seams; so does Boult. Wagner can relentlessly pound the deck hard, Jamieson could extract skiddy bounce even from a good length, de Grandhomme is the utilitarian man. Two of them, Boult and Wagner, are left-handed bowlers who are chalk and cheese in every facet. Boult is versatile enough to probe any length, but is at his deceptive best when plying full or good length. Wagner is the short-ball hangman, who gets under the batsmen’s skins with sheer grit. The equivalent of a bowling stonewaller. Jamieson, for a man standing at six-foot-eight, can bowl the good length as potently as he does the short stuff. De Grandhomme could dry up an end and if conditions ally, manage movement off the surface. In short, New Zealand have a man or more than one man for every condition, making them arguably the finest, if not the most heterogeneous, bowling firm in the world. At least in their own conditions.

In his time, Kohli and Co have faced competent and diverse bowling units. In South Africa in 2018, they tilted lances against Morne Morkel, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Vernon Philander. In England, they were tasked to neuter James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Sam Curran and Chris Woakes. Australia had Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon. But never a retinue of bowlers as distinct as New Zealand’s.

Pertinently, the Kiwis don’t go with fixed mindsets. If the bouncer was the key weapon in Wellington, it was deployed sparingly but effectively here, mostly through Jamieson and Wagner, while the rest bowled fuller by default to make the best use of some movement in the air and some off the surface. However, they kept the Indian batsmen guessing and pre-empting, and the visitors cracked under the unremitting pressure.

Remarkably, they think out of the box and on their feet. When the usual tricks don’t work, they are not reluctant to hatch new plots. The Wellington surface was slow with spongy bounce, so they mixed up the angles and conceived a short-ball strategy. It was hard work, but with persistence they coerced the desired results. In Christchurch in the second innings, they went on full-throttle attack, comprehending that a defensive ploy would drift the match away from them. The urgency and body language were perceptible, as they stormed the Indian batsmen like a bunch of hounds unleashed.

What’s even more remarkable is the planning. Every fast bowler or fast-bowling firm plans, but few with the collectivism of New Zealand bowlers. Not the usual tying an end up and attacking the other end, or the usual inswing-outswing double-bluff, but a more radical method of setting up. They don’t stick to a particular plan, but it’s sometimes a deliberate ploy to entrap the batsmen. For instance, in an over to Kohli, Boult bowled two deliveries around the stumps, both times he was beaten, but then instead of persisting with the ploy, he slipped in a bouncer, which Kohli barely expected. Thus, he spectacularly debunked the myth of keeping the ball in one area. And when Plan A doesn’t work, the Kiwis dial Plan B or C or D. There seems to be a made-to-fit plan for every contingency. Sometimes old-fashioned, sometimes radical, but seldom out of place.

Often, they deliberately concede a sense of confidence to the batsmen. For example, Boult repeatedly bowled the away-swinger on length at Mayank Agarwal, before he pitched one fuller and made it swerve late into the pads. Southee dangled the short, wide ball carrot at Shaw, before bowling a short ball that climbed into his throat.

Likewise, Williamson knows exactly the moment to move the pieces. If it’s Kohli, bring on Southee. If it’s Ajinkya Rahane, Wagner is the man. If it’s Cheteshwar Pujara, wink at Boult, who nabbed him with a devilishly swerving in-swinger on Sunday.

As one surveyed the ruins of India’s batting card, it also told a tale of New Zealand’s thoroughness to achieve a collective aim. And the puzzle remained unsolved for India throughout the day. Rather, throughout the series.

