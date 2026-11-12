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New Zealand’s strapping middle-order bat Devon Jacobs recently provided a good account of himself during the five-match T20I series against India. Just weeks after scoring over 135 runs against the world champions, Jacobs turned a corner with a blistering performance in the domestic 50-overs Ford Trophy on Thursday, smashing an unbeaten 202 off only 137 deliveries against Otago.
Batting at number four at Eden Park, Jacobs pulverised the Otago bowlers to convert his maiden List A hundred into a double century with astounding shot-making. Jacobs’ knock was studded with a whopping 21 sixes, the best ever by a New Zealand batter in a List A innings. Jacobs fell only two hits short of equalling the world record, held by Australia’s Da’Arcy Short, who previously struck 23 maximums for Western Australia during his 148-ball 257 against Queensland in Sydney in 2018.
Jacobs is also only the fourth Kiwi batter ever to record a double century in List A cricket, after Jamie How (2012), Martin Guptill (2015) and Chad Bowes (2024).
This was only Jacobs’ 33rd appearance in all List A cricket. A proven slugger of the ball, Jacobs has appeared in 16 T20Is for New Zealand since his debut in late 2024. He has yet to earn his cap in the ODI and Test format.
Jacobs is familiar to Indians fans, having earned an Indian Premier League (IPL) contract with five-time champions Mumbai Indians even before he made his IPL debut in late 2024. He did not get a game during the 2025 season and was subsequently released by the franchise.
#FORDTROPHY x Bevon Jacobs = 202 not out
We very nearly saw a world record for most 6’s in an innings, today; will settle for second and a New Zealand record 💥
Also the highest individual one-day score for Auckland Aces, beating Colin Munro’s 174 not out in 2017/18
Brutal. https://t.co/XuOwpyQ3DX
— #NZIII (@MargotButcher) November 12, 2026
Jacobs was born in Pretoria in South Africa before his family emigrated to New Zealand when he was about three years old.
He was one of the breakout stars of the 2023-24 Super Smash. He slotted in as a finisher for Canterbury Kings, hitting 134 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 188.73 – the second best after Doug Bracewell (202.02) among batters who had faced at least 50 balls in the tournament.