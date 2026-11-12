New Zealand’s strapping middle-order bat Devon Jacobs recently provided a good account of himself during the five-match T20I series against India. Just weeks after scoring over 135 runs against the world champions, Jacobs turned a corner with a blistering performance in the domestic 50-overs Ford Trophy on Thursday, smashing an unbeaten 202 off only 137 deliveries against Otago.

Batting at number four at Eden Park, Jacobs pulverised the Otago bowlers to convert his maiden List A hundred into a double century with astounding shot-making. Jacobs’ knock was studded with a whopping 21 sixes, the best ever by a New Zealand batter in a List A innings. Jacobs fell only two hits short of equalling the world record, held by Australia’s Da’Arcy Short, who previously struck 23 maximums for Western Australia during his 148-ball 257 against Queensland in Sydney in 2018.