New Zealand beats Bangladesh by 26 runs in first ODI

New Zealand's players shake hands with Bangladesh's players after winning the first one day international cricket match between Bangladesh and New Zealand in Mirpur, Bangladesh, Friday, April 17, 2026. (AP Photo)

New Zealand’s fast bowlers overcame scorching heat to produce a clinical performance, guiding the side to a 26-run victory against Bangladesh in the opening game of the three-match ODI series Friday.

The pace trio of Blair Tickner, Nathan Smith and Will O’Rourke shared eight wickets to play a crucial role in bowling out Bangladesh for 221 in 48.3 overs.

Electing to bat first, New Zealand posted a challenging 247-8 on a slow wicket, riding a patient 68 from opener Henry Nicholls and a brisk 59 from Dean Foxfort.

After the early departure of Nick Kelly, Nicholls added 73 runs with Will Young (30) to steady the innings, defying a superb spell by pacer Shoriful Islam.