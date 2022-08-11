scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 11, 2022

New Zealand batter Ross Taylor makes racism claim in new book

Ross Taylor, who is of Samoan heritage, describes racist locker room "banter" and casually racist comments from some New Zealand team officials.

By: AP |
August 11, 2022 9:28:00 am
Ross Taylor“In many ways dressing-room banter is the barometer,” Taylor wrote. (FILE)

Recently retired test batsman Ross Taylor says in an autobiography released Thursday that he experienced racism during his 16-year career in New Zealand cricket.

Taylor, who is of Samoan heritage, describes racist locker room “banter” and casually racist comments from some New Zealand team officials.

“Cricket in New Zealand is a pretty white sport,” Taylor writes in his book, entitled “Black & White.” “For much of my career I’ve been an anomaly, a brown face in a vanilla line-up. That has its challenges, many of which aren’t readily apparent to your teammates or the cricketing public.” The 38-year-old Taylor said many people assumed he was of Maori or Indian heritage because Pacific Island representation in New Zealand cricket is so rare. He said locker room banter sometimes was racist and hurtful but he was concerned that raising the issue might make the situation worse.

“In many ways dressing-room banter is the barometer,” Taylor wrote.

“A teammate used to tell me you’re half a good guy Ross but which half is good? You don’t know what I’m referring to.’ I was pretty sure I did.” He said other players also had to put up with comments that dwelt on their ethnicity.

“In all probability a (white New Zealander) listening to those sorts of comments would think Oh, that’s okay, it’s just a bit of banter,’” Taylor said.

“But he’s hearing it as white person and it’s not directed at people like him. So there’s no pushback; no one corrects them.

“Then the onus falls on the targets. You wonder if you should pull them up but worry that you’ll create a bigger problem or be accused of playing the race card by inflating harmless banter into racism. It’s easier to develop a thick skin and let it slide, but is that the right thing to do?” Taylor said a former manager and coach of the New Zealand team made comments that were unintentionally racist.

Advertisement

The manager told Taylor’s wife, Victoria, that in his experience players of Maori and Pacific Island heritage have problems managing money and offered his assistance.

Taylor said former coach Mike Hesson, who guided the New Zealand men’s team for six years from 2012, once told him my cleaner’s Samoan. She’s a lovely lady, hard-working, very trustworthy.’ “All I could say was oh, cool,’ Taylor wrote.

“I have no doubt that (the officials) and the guys who engaged in the banter’ would be dismayed to learn that their remarks landed with a thud.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Advertisement

“Let me be clear: I don’t think for one minute that they were coming from a racist perspective. I think they were insensitive and lacked the imagination and empathy to put themselves in the other person’s shoes.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...
Ashok Gehlot claimed rise in murder after rape, data shows otherwisePremium
Ashok Gehlot claimed rise in murder after rape, data shows otherwise
Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’Premium
Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’
Off public glare, India held first round of talks with NATO, agreed to ke...Premium
Off public glare, India held first round of talks with NATO, agreed to ke...

“What to them is a bit of harmless banter is actually confronting for the targets because it tells them they’re seen as being different. Instead of the message being You’re one of us, mate,’ it is, in effect, You’re one of them.’” A New Zealand Cricket spokesperson told the New Zealand Herald newspaper that the national body “deplores racism, is a staunch supporter of the New Zealand Human Rights Commission’s Give Nothing to Racism campaign and is deeply disappointed Ross has been exposed to this type of behavior.”

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 11-08-2022 at 09:28:00 am

Most Popular

1

Aamir Khan responds to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'If people don't want to see my film, I would...'

2

Why does exercise trigger a heart attack like it did in Raju Srivastava?

3

Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'

4

Explained: What is Langya, the new zoonotic virus that has infected 35 people in China?

5

Behind Maharashtra Cabinet expansion, BJP-Shinde game plan to breach Sena strongholds

Featured Stories

State-level OBC groups must be included in central list
State-level OBC groups must be included in central list
August 11, 1982, Forty Years Ago: French Nuclear Fuel
August 11, 1982, Forty Years Ago: French Nuclear Fuel
Explained: What is Fifth Amendment, invoked by Donald Trump to not answer...
Explained: What is Fifth Amendment, invoked by Donald Trump to not answer...
Will Nitish Kumar be PM face against Modi in 2024? Why that's easier said...
Will Nitish Kumar be PM face against Modi in 2024? Why that's easier said...
Nitish's 6th experiment in 10 years; only constants are CM post, state's ...
Nitish's 6th experiment in 10 years; only constants are CM post, state's ...
Newsmaker | Being Abdul Sattar: Importance of the only Muslim face in Shi...
Newsmaker | Being Abdul Sattar: Importance of the only Muslim face in Shi...
How Naik Chinta Bahadur's 'reincarnation' lives on for this Army battalion
Himachal Pradesh

How Naik Chinta Bahadur's 'reincarnation' lives on for this Army battalion

To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves UP ace to 3 key states
What's next for BJP?

To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves UP ace to 3 key states

Premium
Shashi Tharoor to receive France's highest civilian award
Delhi Confidential

Shashi Tharoor to receive France's highest civilian award

Premium
Chess an escape from war for South Sudan's players

Chess an escape from war for South Sudan's players

Alia Bhatt's Darlings and the retaliation to abuse

Alia Bhatt's Darlings and the retaliation to abuse

Azamgarh youth’s family says ATS wrongly arrested him
I-Day ‘terror attack plot’

Azamgarh youth’s family says ATS wrongly arrested him

Will Nitish be PM face in 2024? Why that’s easier said than done
Explained

Will Nitish be PM face in 2024? Why that’s easier said than done

Premium
Why Arjun Kapoor took ‘baby steps’ in going public with Malaika
Koffee with Karan

Why Arjun Kapoor took ‘baby steps’ in going public with Malaika

Nitish aides approached us over his wish to be V-P: Sushil Modi

Nitish aides approached us over his wish to be V-P: Sushil Modi

Premium
Gehlot claimed rise in murder after rape, data shows otherwise

Gehlot claimed rise in murder after rape, data shows otherwise

Premium
Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Serena Williams announces she will retire soon, says she is ‘evolving away from tennis’
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 11: Latest News