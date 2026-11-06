New Zealand batter Devon Conway ruled out of ODI series against India

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
New Zealand batter Devon Conway is ruled out for the series against India. The left-hander sustained a concussion and was immediately taken to the Emergency unit at an Auckland medical facility ahead of the first ODI in Auckland. Nick Kelly, who was supposed to join the squad for the third and fourth ODIs, will now join earlier.
Matt Henry, with whom Conway collided during the fielding incident, has been cleared of concussion and is available for selection.
Auckland Aces batter Dale Phillips has been called up to the New Zealand A squad as a replacement for Kelly for the final four-day match against India A, which also begins on Saturday.
The second ODI between New Zealand and India will be played at Wellington’s Sky Stadium. India lead the series 1-0.
Virat Kohli’s fluent 74 and a century stand with captain Shubman Gill carried India to a comfortable victory in the rain-curtailed first ODI against New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland on Wednesday.
India began their chase with an original target of 186 after New Zealand were bowled out for 185. Rohit Sharma fell for a duck early, and two separate rain interruptions during India’s innings then forced the target to be revised, eventually leaving them with 143 to get in 32 overs under the DLS method. Kohli took charge through the disruptions and added 114 runs for the second wicket with Gill before the captain departed for 37 in the 19th over. The stand proved decisive as India reached the revised target with 5 wickets to spare.
Earlier, New Zealand were bowled out for 185 in 40.2 overs after opting to bat; India’s inexperienced pace attack delivered a performance that belied its lack of experience. With Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna unavailable, the Punjab pair of Arshdeep Singh (4/70) and Gurnoor Brar (3/44) shouldered the responsibility alongside Anshul Kamboj (2/22).
Arshdeep struck twice inside the powerplay as New Zealand limped to 45 for 2 in the first ten overs. Gurnoor, the 6-foot-5 Chandigarh pacer, then used his pace and extra bounce to trouble the hosts, including a brilliant reflex return catch to dismiss Tom Latham. Kamboj, meanwhile, bowled an eye-catching 46 dot balls in his ten-over spell, strangling New Zealand through the middle overs.