New Zealand batter Devon Conway ruled out of ODI series against India

New Zealand batter Devon Conway is ruled out for the series against India. The left-hander sustained a concussion and was immediately taken to the Emergency unit at an Auckland medical facility ahead of the first ODI in Auckland. Nick Kelly, who was supposed to join the squad for the third and fourth ODIs, will now join earlier.

Matt Henry, with whom Conway collided during the fielding incident, has been cleared of concussion and is available for selection.

Auckland Aces batter Dale Phillips has been called up to the New Zealand A squad as a replacement for Kelly for the final four-day match against India A, which also begins on Saturday.