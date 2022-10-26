scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022

New Zealand-Afghanistan match abandoned at T20 World Cup

Afghanistan, who lost to England in their first match, remain bottom of the group on one point.

Afghanistan fans react as they wait during a rain delay for the start of the T20 World Cup cricket match between New Zealand and Afghanistan in Melbourne. (AP)

New Zealand’s Super 12 match against Afghanistan at the T20 World Cup was abandoned on Wednesday without a ball bowled due to rain, leaving both teams to share the points.

The no-result at the Melbourne Cricket Ground left New Zealand top of Group 1 on three points, the Black Caps having beaten champions and hosts Australia in their Super 12 opener last Saturday.

Third-placed England earlier suffered a shock defeat to Ireland in the first match of the double-header at the MCG, with rain cutting the match short and leaving the English short of their par score calculated by the Duckworth-Lewis method.

First published on: 26-10-2022 at 04:42:00 pm
