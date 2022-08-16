New Zealand A to tour India in August-September, Australia likely in November

Updated: August 16, 2022 3:33:37 pm
The India ‘A’ side is set to get its first assignment in over eight months with New Zealand and, in all likelihood, Australia touring the country.
India A program will be “helmed by VVS Laxman and his NCA support staff group of Sairaj Bahutule and Sitanshu Kotak,” according to a report in ‘ESPNCricinfo’. India A was previously in action in November-December last year when it played three unofficial Tests in Bloemfontein, South Africa. The New Zealand ‘A’ side is slated to arrive in India by the end of this month. It will play three four-day games and as many List A matches with all fixtures expected to be held in Bengaluru.
A pink-ball fixture is also being mulled upon by the BCCI, but final approval is pending. Even in their previous tour in 2017-18, the New Zealand ‘A’ side had played a pink-ball match at Vijayawada, although it was a day game.
The tour of New Zealand is likely to coincide with the Duleep Trophy, scheduled from September 8 to 25.The BCCI is also in talks with Cricket Australia for a possible tour.
Subscriber Only Stories
“The BCCI is also understood to be in negotiations with Cricket Australia for a tour towards the end of the year – most likely in November – prior to the start of the Ranji Trophy and India’s next Test assignment, which will be in Bangladesh,” the report said.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan’s Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day
D. Raja writes: The RSS didn't contribute to Independence. Now, it threatens the freedom struggle's legacy
Celebrating Azadi to silence over Rushdie attack
Diplomacy for Viksit BharatPremium
RJD gets lion's share of portfolios; Nitish retains Home
Why S Korea is phasing out ‘Parasite’-style semi-basement homesPremium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
New Zealand A to tour India in August-September, Australia likely in November
Poster at railway station promotes civic sanitation with iconic dialogue from Deewar
Death threats to Mukesh Ambani: Arrested jeweller remanded in police custody till Aug 20
Thallumaala box office collection: Khalid Rahman film becomes biggest hit of Tovino Thomas
Dharmendra Pradhan urges citizens to participate in survey for National Curriculum Framework
Explained: All about Nipun, F-INSAS, LCA — new weapon systems handed over to the Army
Mumbai: Train services disrupted due to heavy rain
Picture Book Beats: Try looking at things from Daft Bat’s point of view!
SC to hear next week plea of Unnao rape survivor for transfer of ‘counter case’ from UP to Delhi
Prices of Amul’s Gold, Shakti and Taaza milk brands increased by Rs 2 per litre
Nafis Sadik, women’s health and rights champion, dies at 92
Mumbai: Heavy rain catches city by surprise