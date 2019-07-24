New plans for planned city

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) are inching towards inducting Chandigarh as a BCCI member through a unified cricket association from the Union Territory. Chandigarh has produced India’s greatest allrounder, Kapil Dev, and arguably the country’s biggest match-winner in white-ball cricket, Yuvraj Singh. Chandigarh might not make their Ranji Trophy debut in the upcoming season, but if things go to plan, the unified association from the city will have voting rights at the BCCI AGM scheduled on October 22.

Kapil played for Haryana, while Yuvraj played for Punjab in Indian domestic cricket despite both being from Chandigarh. Players from that region either play for Haryana or Punjab because one Chandigarh Cricket Association is affiliated to the Haryana Cricket Association (CCA-H), while the other Chandigarh Cricket Association is affiliated to the Punjab Cricket Association (CCA-P). There’s a third cricket association — UT Cricket Association (UTCA). And all three associations are seeking direct affiliation with the BCCI.

The CoA email on July 19, accessed by The Indian Express, addressed the issue of the proposed merger. It asked the parties concerned to confirm “within four days” if the merger of the CCA-H and CCA-P with the UTCA has happened and asked them to submit “documentary evidence” of the merger. The deadline ended on Tuesday.

Explained UT or Unified Team? “It is also left to the discretion of the BCCI whether the Union Territories would field individual or combined teams for tournaments,” stated the Lodha report, approved the by the Supreme Court. The spirit of the Lodha Committee report, with regards to fielding a combined team representing the Union Territories, and also “the States of the North-East”, was basically about creating competitive sides that can at least meet the standards of the national-level competitions. Chandigarh’s case is different from the other Union Territories. The city has produced the likes of Kapil Dev and Yuvraj Singh, and also former India cricketers like Chetan Sharma, Dinesh Mongia and VRV Singh. Unlike Pondicherry for example, Chandigarh won’t have to hire a bucketload of Mumbai discards to make their Ranji team competitive. Unlike the majority of the Plate Group sides, they won’t be pushovers.

“In the event, you are unable to do so within the stipulated time, the Committee of Administrators will proceed to pass and issue its final decision on the matter of affiliation of an Association from the Union Territory of Chandigarh,” the CoA mail stated.

If a separate body independent of the PCA and HCA and affiliated to the BCCI emerges, it will have far-reaching repercussions, with regards to cricket in the region. The affiliated body eventually will have its own team like Pondicherry, eligible to play in all national domestic tournaments. And given that Chandigarh is the epicentre of cricket for both Punjab and Haryana, the entire cricketing landscape of the region could change.

“The CoA sent an affiliation team and they found cricketers all stay in Chandigarh, because facilities are all in Chandigarh. Chandigarh will get the membership and will vote, because there’s a court direction. The CoA will have to give it to the court, with regards to their entry to first-class cricket. If the court accepts, they will play first-class cricket like Pondicherry,” sources close to the CoA told this paper.

Former players more or less welcomed the proposed development. “The main challenge for the new body will be the setting up and organisation of infrastructure. As in the case of the states like Sikkim and other north-eastern units, the BCCI will also help the new body with the funds for stadium and other training facilities and such things will play a key role in the development of the new teams,” former first-class cricketer and the cricket board chief curator Daljit Singh told this paper.

He added: “Since Chandigarh is the capital of both Punjab and Haryana, players from these two states are also expected to come to train and settle and think about playing from Chandigarh. We have already seen players like Shubman Gill coming from Jalalabad and opting to train at Mohali.”

“If we talk either of Punjab or Haryana, while most of the Chandigarh players opted to play in the Punjab Inter-District Championships, the city cricketers had to face challenges in terms of the available berths. Right from the 1980s to the new millennium, when we saw some Chandigarh players joined the rival ICL, there had been at least five-six players, or even more, who were in the reckoning… Some cricketers would miss their chances in the Punjab or Haryana sides, as there would be more competition in terms of each individual slot. With the full team, it will be the start of new era for such players,” ex-Punjab captain and national selector Bhupinder Singh Sr said.

“It’s a good thing for young cricketers. It’s good for players like us, as our playing days are not over. Last year, I opted to play for Sikkim, because Chandigarh doesn’t have a team. I played for Himachal Pradesh and I’m thankful to them for giving me an opportunity and same with Punjab. But to play for a team from Chandigarh is a different feeling for any player. Chandigarh players won’t have to go out and if the body is given affiliation by the BCCI, it will only provide an impetus to cricket in the region,” left-arm spinner Bipul Sharma, an IPL regular, opined.

“Cricket in Chandigarh will get more competitive and it will also mean a further influx of talent, aiming for the spots at the U-16, U-17, U-19 and senior levels,” former Punjab cricketer Amit Uniyal said.

According to former Punjab women’s team coach RP Singh, the proposed development will help women’s cricket as well. “We have seen current Indian team cricketers like Taniya Bhatia playing for Chandigarh at district level and representing Punjab. While it’s completely a player’s choice which team to play for, formation of the new BCCI-affiliated body in Chandigarh will also help women’s cricket. Currently two players from the city, Taniya Bhatia and Harleen Deol, are in the Indian women’s team and the city has a talent pool of more than 50 senior players.” Deol plays for Himachal, Bhatia represents Punjab.

“It’s good to see that there are talks of the formation of the new cricket body from Chandigarh and we can see players playing in the Ranji Trophy wearing Chandigarh colours,” former Haryana Ranji Trophy player Rakesh Jolly said, while Sanjiv DP Azad spoke about how his legendary father, DP Azad, wanted to see cricketers from Chandigarh “represent Chandigarh in the Ranji Trophy”.

A senior BCCI official, however, contended that the CoA is going against the Supreme Court order and the BCCI constitution. “First of all, the Supreme Court in its order has said, ‘reconstitution is best left to BCCI’… The Hon’ble Court has also left it to the ‘discretion of BCCI’ whether the Union Territories would field individual or combined teams. So, only the BCCI general body has the authority to take policy decisions,” the official told this paper, adding: “Rule 3 of the BCCI constitution that deals with membership and jurisdiction of members, doesn’t mention Chandigarh and Pondicherry as Full Members. So, the legally correct course available – induction of a new Associate Member – to the CoA would have been to inform the Hon’ble Court with regards to the content and viability of the representation and any decision/view thereupon. Once the Hon’ble Court, after due application of judicial mind, had passed an order thereupon, the CoA or the BCCI ought to then have acted in terms of the said order.”

The UT Cricket Association is headed by city BJP president Sanjay Tandon, and the BCCI official questioned the CoA’s intention. “Is the CoA trying to get into the politics of Punjab and Haryana over Chandigarh? Or, are the CoA and CEO trying to ensure backdoor entry of their own people in the BCCI?”

Cricket Association of Bengal joint-secretary Avishek Dalmiya spoke about creating equal opportunities for all Union Territories.

“Andamans and Lakshadweep have been wanting to play official cricket for a long time. They should be given the opportunities to play at least at the junior level. Like the BCCI has one state-one vote policy; but then if we are actually deviating from that and we are allowing the Union Territories, then we should allow other Union Territories also. They are Indians, who love the game and shouldn’t be deprived. There should be one policy for all. And there was always a provision in the Lodha report to field a common Union Territory side,” Avishek told this paper.