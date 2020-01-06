New Hope: Taking lessons from the rough side of life, Akash roughens up Gujarat

Akash Deep demonstrated his wares in a his career-best 4-43 verses Gujarat. Akash Deep demonstrated his wares in a his career-best 4-43 verses Gujarat.

Akash Deep, the up-and-coming Bengal medium-pacer, has heartbreaking tales to tell. He was forced to stop his cricket for three years, when his father had a paralytic attack. His father lost the battle and soon after his passing, Akash also lost his elder brother. Then, last year, he suffered a career-threatening back injury. Akash is 23.

He is Bengal’s new fast-bowling hope, along with Ishan Porel. He is a 135kph bowler with the potential to bowl consistently at 140 if he works on his fitness, endurance and strength-building. Mohammed Shami, one of Akash’s idols, is a living proof of how prioritising fitness can transform a fast bowler.

The Ranji Trophy match between Bengal and Gujarat at Eden Gardens has lost all appeal, blame it on bad weather and bad light. Only 65 overs of play have been possible over three days. On the third day though, the bowling of Akash and Porel brightened up a dull morning. They shared seven wickets in Gujarat’s first innings. Akash, for a while, outshone Porel. He now has seven wickets in two innings — three wickets against Andhra — in the Ranji Trophy.

Akash’s father Ramji Singh was a teacher at Sasaram in Bihar. He didn’t want his son to become a cricketer. “My father didn’t like me playing cricket. Bihar was out of the Ranji Trophy then and cricket didn’t offer a bright future. Hum chhup, chuup ke khelte the (I used to play cricket secretly),” he said after the day’s play on Sunday.

In 2010, Akash came to Durgapur in Bengal from his village and started staying with his uncle. At a local academy, he got in as a batsman. But as he was gaining height, he turned to fast bowling.

The family tragedies sent him back to his village. Three years ago, upon his return to Durgapur, his uncle’s son worked up a Kolkata connection and Akash joined the United Club in the CAB first division league. A year later he got picked for Bengal U-23 and as Ashok Dinda was dropped from the senior Bengal team following a row with the team’s bowling coach Ranadeb Bose, the youngster made his Ranji Trophy debut against Andhra in the last game.

Revelling in helpful conditions

Today, he revelled in helpful conditions. Priyank Panchal’s wicket was the highlight of his first spell. Panchal, Gujarat’s most accomplished batsman and their wall of resistance, was playing beautifully.

Akash cleaned the pedigreed opening batsman with a delivery that moved late off the seam. Later, with great satisfaction, he recalled the dismissal. “He (Panchal) is either fully forward or fully back. So the idea clearly was to bowl full on the fourth stump line and tempt him to play away from his body,” Akash elaborated.

The delivery that dismissed the Gujarat opener was full on the fourth stump line. Panchal attempted an extravagant cover drive, but the ball jagged back off the deck, went through the gate and took the off stump.

Three balls previously, Akash had castled another set batsman, Samit Gohel, with a similar delivery, an in-ducker.

“He (Akash) has the ability to dismiss set batsmen. He has pace. Yes, he is a little inconsistent, but he will improve with experience,” Bengal head coach Arun Lal observed. Consistency would be very important for Akash on placid pitches.

Move on Dinda

Akash’s emergence is a reason why Bengal have decided to move over the seasoned Dinda, who has been far from his deceptive best in the last few years. He had clearly looked knackered in the last few games, bereft of his old pace and brisk movement. At 35, age was clearly telling on Dinda in the last season. So the plan was to thrust more responsibilities on their young pack of bowlers.

The youngster looked comfortable with the white ball also, in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he took eight wickets from seven matches at an average of a little over 18. With Akash emerging and Porel improving, the Bengal fast bowling at the moment appears to be in good hands. And their partnership will be vital in making Bengal a force to be reckoned with again.

For the record, Gujarat rallied after being reduced to 120/7, thanks to an unbroken 49-run partnership between Rujul Bhatt and Roosh Kalaria for the eighth wicket.

Brief scores: Gujarat 169/7 (Priyank Panchal 40, Roosh Kalaria 33 not out; Akash Deep 4/43, Ishan Porel 3/54)

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App