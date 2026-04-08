Will rain play spoilsport in Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match? New Delhi weather update for April 8

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Delhi Capitals are set to host Gujarat Titans in Match No. 14 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium (Kotla) in New Delhi on Wednesday. However, rain could play spoilsport as light showers were reported in the city ahead of the game, raising concerns of a possible delay to the toss or the start of play.
Here’s all you need to know about New Delhi weather ahead of DC vs GT IPL 2026 match at Kotla
According to AccuWeather.com, rain is unlikely to spoil the IPL 2026 match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium (Kotla) on Wednesday evening. Between 5:00 PM and 6:00 PM, there is a low chance of precipitation, peaking at 23 per cent at 5:00 PM before dropping to 15 percent at 6:00 PM, accompanied by hazy sunshine rather than rain. From 7:00 PM onwards, the rain chance falls to zero percent, with clear skies prevailing. Cloud cover will remain minimal throughout the evening, ranging between 0 and 13 percent. Temperatures will be pleasant, starting at 26°C around 5:00 PM and cooling to 18-19°C by late evening.
|Time (IST)
|Temperature (°C)
|Cloud Cover (%)
|
Rain Chance (%)
|5:00 PM
|26°
|13%
|23%
|6:00 PM
|25°
|0%
|15%
|7:00 PM
|23°
|7%
|0%
|8:00 PM
|21°
|4%
|0%
|9:00 PM
|20°
|2%
|0%
|10:00 PM
|18°
|1%
|0%
|11:00 PM
|19°
|1%
|0%
A minimum five-over-a-side game is required to adjudicate an outright winner. If play is not possible even for a 10-over game, the points will be split between the sides.
Full Match Cut-off: For a full 20-over game, play must start by 8:10 PM IST.
Minimum Match Cut-off: The deadline for a five-over match to start is approximately 11:00 PM to 11:25 PM IST. If the toss hasn’t happened or the outfield is unfit by this time, the game is officially called off.
Delhi Capitals: Axar Patel (C), Abishek Porel, KL Rahul, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Tripurana Vijay, David Miller, Auqib Nabi Dar, Pathum Nissanka, Lungi Ngidi, Prithvi Shaw, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Mandal, T Natarajan, Madhav Tiwari, Karun Nair, Sahil Parakh.
Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Kumar Kushagra, Jos Buttler(w), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan(c), Kagiso Rabada, Ashok Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Jason Holder, Manav Suthar, Anuj Rawat, Jayant Yadav, Shubman Gill, Luke Wood, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Tom Banton, Kulwant Khejroliya, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu, Ishant Sharma
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.