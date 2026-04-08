Will rain play spoilsport in Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match? New Delhi weather update for April 8

Delhi weather, DC vs GT IPL 2026: Will rain spoil Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans match at Arun Jaitley Stadium (Kotla) on Wednesday. (CREIMAS FOR IPL)

Delhi Capitals are set to host Gujarat Titans in Match No. 14 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium (Kotla) in New Delhi on Wednesday. However, rain could play spoilsport as light showers were reported in the city ahead of the game, raising concerns of a possible delay to the toss or the start of play.

Here’s all you need to know about New Delhi weather ahead of DC vs GT IPL 2026 match at Kotla

New Delhi Weather update today, April 8 (Wednesday), 2026

According to AccuWeather.com, rain is unlikely to spoil the IPL 2026 match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium (Kotla) on Wednesday evening. Between 5:00 PM and 6:00 PM, there is a low chance of precipitation, peaking at 23 per cent at 5:00 PM before dropping to 15 percent at 6:00 PM, accompanied by hazy sunshine rather than rain. From 7:00 PM onwards, the rain chance falls to zero percent, with clear skies prevailing. Cloud cover will remain minimal throughout the evening, ranging between 0 and 13 percent. Temperatures will be pleasant, starting at 26°C around 5:00 PM and cooling to 18-19°C by late evening.