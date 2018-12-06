DDCA secretary Vinod Tihara found guilty of indiscipline, misconduct

Suspended Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) president Vinod Tihara has been found guilty of indiscipline and misconduct by the ombudsman justice Badar Durrez Ahmed (retd) for demanding that the appointments of professionals be kept on hold and asking for the scrapping of selection committees and cricket committees via circulars.

In a circular on August 12, Tihara had alleged that the appointment of the CEO, CFO, COO and GM was done without transparency as he as secretary was not informed about the list of applicants and that the eligibility criteria was compromised.

In the order on Wednesday, the ombudsman said that the allegations were made by Tihara despite the fact that he had approved the appointments by signing the resolution.

“The issue here is whether Tihara could on his own purport to take action contrary to the decision of the Board and particularly when he himself was party to the decisions… Even if a wrong decision has been taken by the majority, a lone director cannot take law in his hands and overide the said decision. Such a decision can only be undone either by the DDCA/its Board or before the court/ Company Law Tribunal,” the order stated.

When it came to the secretary’s circular demanding the scraping of all cricket committees, selection committees, the ombudsman said that Tihara had no such authority or power given to him by the articles of association of the DDCA.

“I hold that the circular dated August 12, 2018 (circular demanding putting on hold appointment of CEO, COO, CFO and GM kept on hold) was not in consonance with the articles of association, the companies act and law in general and in issuing the same, Tihara has exhibited indiscipline and misconduct, which is detrimental to the interest of the DDCA and the game of cricket,” the order concluded.

The Ombudsman delivered his verdict after joint secretary Rajan Manchanda had filed a complaint against Tihara, who was suspended for issuing the circular on August 12.

Justice Ahmed said that Tihara’s sole intention was to disrupt the functioning of the DDCA by trying to scrap various cricket and selection committees.

“The specific direction given by Mr Tihara scrapping the Cricket Committees/ Selection Committees was designed to cause disruption in the cricketing affairs of the DDCA. This would clearly be detrimental to the game of cricket. The fact that the circular sought the annulment of all the appointments of CEO etc., amounted to disruption of the Administration of the DDCA. The direction given to the employees of the DDCA would tend to create indiscipline amongst the employees and result in a state of anarchy.”